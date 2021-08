Critical race theory is a framework centered around how policies and laws may perpetuate systemic racism. The academic concept has been around for decades but has more recently gained a lot of attention. It's become a hot-button issue that's dividing school districts across the country. Tennessee is the latest state to ban it. The state aims to levy fines starting at $1 million on school districts each time one of their teachers is found to have “knowingly violated” state restrictions on classroom discussions about systemic racism, white privilege, and sexism. Jason Nichols, senior lecturer in the African American Studies Department at the University of Maryland, joins us to talk about what the move means for students across the country.