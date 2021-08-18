Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Race to become Malaysia's next PM heats up as deadline looms

By EILEEN NG - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 8 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The race to become Malaysia’s next prime minister has intensified ahead of the king's deadline for lawmakers to name their preferred candidate. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has ruled out a new general election because of the pandemic. The king’s role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister. The selection process was set off by Monday's resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin amid infighting in his alliance and public anger over a worsening COVID-19 surge. The race appeared to be between former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
Person
Anwar Ibrahim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Kuala Lumpur#Ahmad Shah#Ap#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Malaysia
Related
AsiaDurango Herald

Malaysia's longest-ruling party seems set to return to PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - Malaysia's longest-governing political party appeared set to reclaim the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election result, with its lawmakers summoned to the palace Thursday to verify their candidate has enough support to take office. The choice of former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri...
Asiaq957.com

Explainer-What next in Malaysia’s political crisis?

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will step down on Monday, news portal Malaysiakini reported on Sunday. The resignation, if confirmed, could end months of political turmoil facing the Southeast Asian nation, which is already battling record high COVID-19 infections and an economic downturn from multiple lockdowns.
Asiawcn247.com

Malaysia's king to meet political leaders to find new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king is set to meet the heads of political parties to find a new prime minister following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin. The monarch has ruled out a general election due to the raging pandemic. The party leaders were believed to be summoned to the palace at the same time later Tuesday. The king's task in choosing a leader will be difficult since no one coalition can claim a majority of support in Parliament. Muhyiddin is the caretaker prime minister until a successor is found. The opposition bloc has less than 90 lawmakers, short of the 111 needed for a simple majority. That’s also less than the 100 lawmakers believed to have backed Muhyiddin.
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Former Malaysia Deputy PM Ismail Sabri poised to win premiership race

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob looked set to form the next government after gaining a parliamentary majority from the same coalition that collapsed earlier this week, media and lawmakers said on Thursday. Muhyiddin Yassin resigned https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 as prime minister on Monday after conceding...
AsiaMetro International

Malaysia’s king calls on parties to work together in search for new PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia’s king asked leaders from different parties to work together to address the economic and health woes facing the country, as he began a search on Tuesday to replace Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. Muhyiddin resigned on Monday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysian-pm-expected-resign-after-months-political-turmoil-2021-08-16 with no obvious successor, deepening a long-running political...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Malaysia's ringgit hits year low as PM resignation looms

* Malaysian PM to resign on Monday - media reports * Thai Q2 GDP better than expected, +7.5% from a year earlier * Philippine shares up 2.7% By Sameer Manekar Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit fell to a one-year low and equities declined on Monday, as reports that the Prime Minister is set to resign turned investors cautious while the Philippine peso gained even as the country witnessed a surge in new coronavirus infections. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was expected to step down on Monday, according to media reports, after he lost his majority in parliament, pushing the country into a period of uncertainty as it grapples with surging COVID-19 cases and an economic downturn. Dollar/ringgit traded higher following weekend news regarding PM Muhyiddin Yassin's resignation, analysts at Maybank said in a research note, adding that uncertainty on transfer of leadership weighs on sentiment in the interim. "Uncertainty on who takes over the leadership will weigh on sentiment in the interim, but this could turn around if there is a quick agreement on who will be appointed." Malaysia's ringgit fell to as much as 4.2415 per dollar as of 0240 GMT, its lowest since July 2020, while the Kuala Lumpur share index was down as much as 0.7%, their worst intraday drop in nearly two weeks. Analysts at Maybank expect the ringgit to ease off to between 4.220 and 4.240, with immediate resistance at 4.2440 holding for now. Elsewhere, the Philippine peso edged firmer and the bourse soared as much as 2.7% to mark its best intraday performance since the start of the month. The Philippines has been reeling under the pressure of rising new coronavirus cases and consequent movement restrictions, hitting investor sentiment. So far in the quarter, shares are down 6% while peso has weakened 3.4%. In Thailand, the baht slipped and equities were down a percent to hit their lowest since mid-May even after second-quarter economic growth was unexpectedly strong. GDP expanded 7.5% in the June quarter from a year earlier against 6.4% growth forecast in a Reuters poll. Elsewhere, factory activity and retail sales in China - the region's biggest trade partner - rose more slowly than expected in July from a year earlier amid new COVID-19 outbreaks and signs of growing pressure on the economy. New COVID-19 infections in July had prompted local Chinese authorities to lock down and temporarily suspend business operations, with the authorities last week shutting down a container terminal in Ningbo after a case was detected. "These closures, though only partial, could spell outsize logistics disruption relative to the scale of the infections being recorded," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING. Markets in South Korea were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall 3.2 basis points to 6.347% ** Singapore dollar softens as much as 0.2%, equities down 0.3% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK DAILY YTD X S S YTD % % DAILY % % Japan +0.17 -5.6 <.N2 -1.9 0.1 1 25> China.
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's Muhyiddin quits as PM, agrees to caretaker role

(Reuters) -Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned here on Monday citing a lack of parliamentary support, but agreed with the king to remain caretaker premier until a government can be formed. Following is reaction from political and market analysts:. NIK AHMAD KAMAL NIK MAHMOD, LAW EXPERT, INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY OF...
Asiakdal610.com

Malaysia’s king expected to name new PM after rulers’ meet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country’s new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on Friday. The conference of royals, comprising the Southeast Asian nation’s nine sultans, including the king, will meet at 2.30 p.m. local time...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

Quick view: Power struggle to ensue after Malaysia PM's resignation

THIS COMMENTARY IS PUBLISHED BY FITCH SOLUTIONS COUNTRY RISK & INDUSTRY RESEARCH and is NOT a comment on Fitch Ratings' Credit Ratings. Any comments or data are solely derived from Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research and independent sources. Fitch Ratings analysts do not share data or information with Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research.
Public Healthkdal610.com

Malaysia’s new PM invites opposition to join COVID-19 effort

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government’s special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis. Ismail Sabri took charge https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/tough-task-ahead-malaysias-new-pm-ismail-sabri-amid-crises-2021-08-20 on Saturday with a slim parliamentary majority as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19...
Asiawhbl.com

Malaysian PM to announce new cabinet this week – Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will announce his cabinet line-up this week, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, citing the premier. Ismail Sabri was sworn in on Saturday following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin last week. He took charge as the Southeast Asian...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Malaysia's new prime minister takes office amid COVID surge

Ismail Sabri Yaakob began work on Monday as Malaysia's new prime minister, bringing the once-dominant but corruption-plagued United Malays National Organization (UMNO) back to power. Why it matters: The new government will have to contend with the country’s worst-yet outbreak of COVID-19 and try to usher in a semblance of...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

PM Ismail Sabri must continue with Undi18 agenda, says MBM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): The government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, must continue with the agenda for the implementation of Undi18 — a move to lower the voting age to 18. Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) president Jufitri Johar said the implementation of Undi18 was...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

PH open to cooperation under 'Big Tent' concept

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 23): Pakatan Harapan (PH) is taking an open stand for discussions and cooperation under the “Big Tent” concept based on its reform agenda and the people’s interests. In a statement today, PH said the stance was made after its presidential council held a meeting today to discuss...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

PM launches Perkukuh to reform Malaysia’s GLICs

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 12): The government today announced a ‘GLIC mandate recharge’ to reform the mandate and roles of Malaysia’s government-linked investment companies (GLICs) to be aligned with the national agenda and support the nation’s economic recovery plan. Dubbed Perkukuh Pelaburan Rakyat (Perkukuh), the reform comprises 20 key initiatives focusing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy