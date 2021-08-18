Reboot foreign policy to address crises in Haiti, Central America
The crisis in Haiti is just the latest sign of an American foreign policy in need of a re-boot. Haiti and the ongoing problems in Central America have become quagmires right on our doorstep that can't be cavalierly dismissed. Given the proximity of the Caribbean and Central America to our border, now is the time to revamp our economic development and foreign relations attention to America's southern neighbors.www.palmbeachpost.com
