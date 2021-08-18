Reboot foreign policy to address crises in Haiti, Central America

This is a horrific day for anyone in Afghanistan who will suffer at the hands of a Taliban-run theocracy. It is a bad day for the veterans, intelligence operatives and Foreign Service officers in the United States who served in Afghanistan and are watching all their efforts at statebuilding dissolve into nothingness. And it is an uncomfortable day for the foreign policy leaders of four successive U.S. administrations who initiated and managed this debacle. But let's not kid ourselves: No American comes out of this looking well.