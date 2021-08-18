Cancel
Politics

Taliban hold first press conference after evacuation flights restart from Kabul

By Staff
100fmrockford.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they held their first official news briefing on Tuesday since the seizure of Kabul, the Taliban said they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law. The Taliban suggesting a softer line then during their rule 20 years ago; during their 1996-2001 rule the Taliban stopped women from working and meted out punishments including public stoning. Girls were not allowed to go to school and women had to wear all-enveloping burqas to go out and then only when accompanied by a male relative. The U.N. Human Rights Council will hold a special session in Geneva next week to address “serious human rights concerns” after the Taliban takeover.

