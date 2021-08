Stroman (8-12) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Giants after allowing three runs on five hits and two walks across seven innings while fanning nine. Stroman might have been tagged with his 12th loss of the campaign, but he delivered a strong performance on the mound en route to posting a season-high nine strikeouts. Stroman has now given up three runs or fewer in all but one of his last 17 starts and owns a 2.90 ERA during that impressive stretch, a span in which he's also posted eight quality starts. The right-hander also owns a 3.91 ERA through four starts this month.