Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

By Staff
100fmrockford.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Governor Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. According to a statement from Abbott’s office, the Texas governor is fully vaccinated and had been tested for the virus daily before he tested positive. His office added: “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently.”

www.100fmrockford.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Cecilia Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Governor#Covid 19#Regeneron#Covid#Maskless#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TennisABC News

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open

Tennis star Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open tournament, another setback in her quest to win her first Grand Slam title since giving birth to her daughter. Williams, who will turn 40 next month, announced on social media that a torn hamstring injury will keep her...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy