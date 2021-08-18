Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How Much Do You Spend Online On Disappointing Purchases?

By mwfstaff
100fmrockford.com
 8 days ago

How much money do you spend online every year? How much of that is spent on bad purchases?. According to a survey, the average American wastes over $70,000 in their lifetime on disappointing online purchases! That’s an average of $899 per year over 75 years. The most common types of unsatisfying buys are clothing, tech, and kids toys . . . and the disappointment is often because the quality isn’t as good as expected, or it turned out to be the wrong size or color.

www.100fmrockford.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Clothing#Tech#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Much Do Car Enthusiasts Spend Modifying Their Cars?

Car enthusiasts have been around almost as long as cars have been around. There’s always someone willing to spend countless hours and piles of money modifying a car to their heart’s content in an attempt to make it faster, handle better, and look unique. Considering all of the different cars and types of modifications that can be done to them, how much does that average car enthusiast spend modifying their car?
InternetWNCT

Buyers Remorse: Americans spend over $70,000 in online purchases they end up regretting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A recent survey of 2,000 Americans finds people typically spend an average of $899 online each year on disappointing items. The breakdown of that study includes clothing (60%), tech (27%) and toys or children’s products (25%). The study says the average American wastes over $70,000 on disappointing online purchases during their lifetime.
Grocery & SupermaketAllrecipes.com

5 Habits That Make You Spend Too Much on Groceries

If you leave the grocery store surprised at your total, and find that more of your monthly budget is being used on food than intended, then it might be time to take a hard look at your spending habits. Small choices, like shopping while you're on an empty stomach or choosing convenience products, could be adding up to big costs at the end of the day. Find out a few easy tweaks you can make to your grocery buying habits that may save you more each month:
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Wallet Wednesday: Do you know how much school supplies cost?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The cost of school supplies are on the rise, so AM Extra wanted to see if its hosts could guess how much some of those products are going for. Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, joined the show Wednesday to quiz Jenny and Emily on the prices of the back-to-school season.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How much do you know about CoD Champs history?

The Call of Duty Championships are always the biggest tournament of any year. But how much do the Reverse Sweep crew remember? Watch Enable, Katie, and Pacman go at it over the history of the prestigious CoD tournament. With the CDL’s five Majors over and done with, players and fans...
EconomyHerald & Review

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Become a Millionaire by Age 50?

It's possible to become a millionaire by investing in the stock market, and it's not as challenging as it may seem. It does, however, require the right strategy. Choosing the right investments is critical, and it's equally important to invest consistently for as long as possible. But just how much do you need to invest each month to become a millionaire by your 50th birthday? It depends on a few factors.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

3 Signs You're Spending Too Much -- and What to Do About It

Overspending could have serious consequences. Here's how to know when you're going overboard. If you've been socializing with friends, going out to dinner, and actually leaving the house more often these days, you're in good company. A lot of people spent much of 2020 and the first part of 2021 isolated at home, waiting on coronavirus vaccines to arrive and for things to generally improve with the pandemic.
Animalspawtracks.com

How much do kittens sleep? What you need to know

Kittens are lively, playful, and full of energy — for about an hour. Then, they sleep, and they can seem to sleep all day long. If you think your kitten is sleeping more than he’s awake, you’d be right — kittens need lots of sleep when they’re quite young. But just how much sleep is enough, and how do you make sure your kitten is getting in enough naps? When you understand how sleep needs change as kittens age, you can keep an eye on your kitten’s sleep habits and even create an environment that helps him catch some z’s when needed so he’s well-rested and ready to play again.
Computersvelillum.com

How to Purchase Online Laptop with Discount Code?

Do you want to purchase an online laptop with a discount? With the current economic situation, some people are finding it difficult to purchase a laptop. It’s really hard to find a good laptop at the right price. But luckily there is a way to get the latest laptop models at a discounted rate. If you search online you can find many ways to save money when purchasing a laptop.
Real EstateValueWalk

How To Know If You’re Ready To Purchase A Home

Whether you have annoying neighbors or an expanding family, there’s always a time where you considering moving out an apartment and into a house. But paying a mortgage and owning a property? Those are big steps. Are you prepared to buy your first house?. There are three areas of your...
TV Showsmakeuseof.com

Are You Spending Too Much on Streaming Services? How to Fix That...

There are streaming services for seemingly everything these days. But the number of media streaming services for movies and TV shows is getting somewhat out of hand, and subscribing to too many of them at once can put a real strain on your finances. Fortunately, there are some easy ways...
Apparellastheplace.com

5 Tips for Buying the Best Baby Clothes While Expecting

Shopping for a new baby is overwhelming. Many items are tempting, but you don’t need them all. Use these tips for buying the best baby clothes while expecting!. There’s a lot to shop and register for when you’re expecting your first baby. One thing you’ll need an abundance of is clothes, but you need to shop for them the right way. You may need to buy various fabrics, shop for different weather types, and purchase several sizes. Babies grow fast, but with these incredible tips for buying the best baby clothes while expecting, you can buy the right clothes for your bundle of joy.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy