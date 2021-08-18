How Much Do You Spend Online On Disappointing Purchases?
How much money do you spend online every year? How much of that is spent on bad purchases?. According to a survey, the average American wastes over $70,000 in their lifetime on disappointing online purchases! That’s an average of $899 per year over 75 years. The most common types of unsatisfying buys are clothing, tech, and kids toys . . . and the disappointment is often because the quality isn’t as good as expected, or it turned out to be the wrong size or color.www.100fmrockford.com
Comments / 0