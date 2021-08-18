Cancel
Private Eye Interrupts California Debate to Serve GOP Recall Candidate With $100K Court Order

By Jamie Ross
 7 days ago
Bear-bothering California Republican John Cox arrived at a debate on Tuesday night hoping to shore up his place as one of the top GOP contenders fighting it out for the chance to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom. Instead, he left with a court order demanding the settlement of an unpaid bill for $100,000. Video of the incident shows a private investigator shouting over the Republican while he was introducing himself, saying “John Cox, you’ve been served.” The Sacramento Bee reports that Cox owes the hefty bill to a Virginia-based consulting firm that worked on his failed 2018 campaign for California governor. The agent, Aman Choudhry, told the newspaper that Cox had been “ducking and dodging courts,” so he decided to show up at the debate. Cox, who was criticized earlier this year for campaigning alongside a 1,000-pound bear named Tag, has previously disputed the amount of money he owes to the consulting firm.

