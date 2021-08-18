Cancel
How Does CDK Global's Debt Look?

Over the past three months, shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) fell by 14.25%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt CDK Global has.

CDK Global's Debt

According to the CDK Global's most recent balance sheet as reported on May 7, 2021, total debt is at $2.09 billion, with $1.59 billion in long-term debt and $500.30 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.13 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $957.90 million.

Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents.

Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. CDK Global has $3.32 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.63. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than one indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. A debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry and normal for another.

Why Debt Is Important

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, interest-payment obligations can have an adverse impact on the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more.

