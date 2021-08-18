Cancel
New Castle, PA

New Castle Car Jacker Caught in Chippewa Twp.

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Castle City Police Department reported that officers responded to a car jacking at a Dollar General store on Center Avenue in West Pittsburg on Monday. The responding officers spoke to the 82 year old female victim. The woman stated that a man threw her out of her vehicle and drove away. Detectives and officers were able to identify the man as 34 year old Andrew Mercado from Ellwood City. The vehicle registered on a license plate reader yesterday in Chippewa Twp. and Chippewa Twp. Police, Darlington Twp. Police, and Beaver State Police did a search for the vehicle ultimately locating it at the Walmart in Chippewa. Officers arrested Mercado as he exited Walmart with a buggy full of stolen merchandise. Mercado was placed into the Lawrence County Jail on a previous bench warrant for aggravated assault. New charges are being filed in reference to the car jacking, including robbery of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and assault and harassment.

