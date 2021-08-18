Cancel
Sean Lock death: Bill Bailey and Ricky Gervais lead tributes to comedian, who has died at 58

By Adam White
Bill Bailey , David Baddiel and Ricky Gervais have led tributes to the comedian Sean Lock , who has died at the age of 58.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats star died from cancer, his agent confirmed on Wednesday (18 August) .

Lock’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from the comedy world and beyond.

Lee Mack wrote in a statement: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

“It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock,” tweeted Bill Bailey. “He was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.”

Ricky Gervais wrote: “Such sad news. RIP the great Sean Lock. One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man.”

“First professional comedian I knew. Met him when I booked him for a gig early 90s. Told him I wouldn’t mind being a comedian one day & I must have been over exited and trying to make him laugh coz he said ‘can I give you some advice then’ I said ‘yeah’. He said ‘Tone it down’.”

Eddie Izzard tweeted: “So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed.”

A number of other stand-up comedians also shared their memories of Lock.

“Sean was a great comedian,” tweeted Jack Dee. “A real original and blisteringly funny. Awful news. My thoughts are for his family. RIP mate.”

David Baddiel tweeted: “Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew.”

“I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least,” tweeted Jon Richardson. “An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

Ross Noble added: “With the passing of Sean Lock we have lost the best of the best. He made me laugh like few others do. A massive talent who made stand up look effortless and approached his illness in the same no nonsense way he approached life. A great loss.”

Omid Djalili added: “Heart broken to hear about the passing of Sean Lock. Wonderful human being and easily one of the funniest on and off the stage. Love that he shunned social media and remained aloof from petty squabbles. Devastating loss.”

John Bishop wrote: “I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely.”

Pointless co-host Richard Osman, who served as an executive producer on 8 Out of 10 Cats , tweeted: “Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

Mark Watson wrote: “Stunned to hear about Sean Lock. Worked with him without ever getting to know him; witnessed his talent from an intimidated distance. It’s an enormous loss to comedy.”

“Sad news about Sean Lock,” tweeted Alan Davies. “Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky.”

Comedian Jason Manford tweeted that he had sent Lock a message just a few weeks ago.

“I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did,” he wrote. “If you’ve a friend who’ve you not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time. RIP Sean.”

Kevin Bridges remembered Lock as “a brilliant comedian, obviously, but just a genuinely hilarious guy too and one of the soundest guys in comedy, from when I first started to when we last had a laugh together. Very sad news”.

Countdown star Susie Dent, who regularly appeared on Countdown -themed episodes of 8 Out of 10 Cats with Lock, wrote: “I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way.”

While Lock’s agent did not confirm the specifics of the comedian’s cancer, Lock previously experienced skin cancer as a young man, and fronted campaigns on how to spot early signs of the disease.

The comedian was a panel show regular throughout his career, appearing on 8 Out of 10 Cats from its inception in 2005 and making appearances on series including They Think It’s All Over , Have I Got News for You , QI and The Last Leg .

He is survived by his wife Anoushka and their three children.

