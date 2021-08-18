Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Playbetr Becomes Paris Saint-Germain’s Exclusive Official Online Betting Partner in Latin America

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain have signed an exclusive three-year regional partnership agreement with www.Playbetr.com, one of Latin America’s leading online betting providers. The Parisian club is now one of the most popular clubs in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, which is the home country of many of its former and current players. Playbetr will thus benefit from the ever-increasing popularity of one of the world’s most influential sports clubs in Latin America and will secure exclusive marketing rights for its users.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronaldinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Clubs#Sports Clubs#Playbetr Com#Parisian#Digital Overlay#The Parc Des Princes#Latin American#Vip#Gameday#Qsi#Esport#Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
Country
Brazil
Related
Soccerwestplainsdailyquill.net

PSG rejects Madrid offer for Mbappé but is open to negotiate

MADRID (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has rejected an offer of about $188 million from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappé but is open to negotiate the player's transfer, the French club's sporting director …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Soccerhypebeast.com

Paris Saint-Germain Sells Honey Grown in the Parc Des Princes

Following its record high jersey sales, the Paris Saint-Germain football club has announced that it is selling honey grown directly from the Parc des Princes. As part of its environmental improvement project, the club installed 10 beehives at its home stadium back in March 2020. According to a video released by PSG, its honey production has two virtues. The first being environmental protection, to safeguard the bees, and the other social aid, with 100 percent of sales proceeds going to underprivileged families. The honey from the beehives in the Parc Des Princes is raw and free from any pesticides, and graphics on the front of the jars were designed by two students at PSG’s Red & Blue Schools.
UEFAbloomingtonsouthoptimist.org

Messi’s Move to Paris Saint-Germain… Painful for Fans, but no Other Options

The soccer world was shocked recently by the news of Messi’s departure from his home of more than two decades… FC Barcelona. This news has caused some fans to express intense emotion online and in person at Camp Nou (FC Barcelona’s stadium) itself. While fans are understandably upset about the news, anger shouldn’t be targeted at Messi or the club itself.
UEFAYardbarker

Watch: Lionel Messi presented by Paris Saint-Germain

For the first time since 2004, La Liga got underway this weekend without a certain diminutive Argentine named Lionel Messi at the front and centre of it. He’s joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona, and was presented at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon to an incredible reception.
UEFAGazette

Soccer star Lionel Messi’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain includes crypto tokens

Part of the multimillion-dollar deal that brought Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain includes crypto tokens, the club said on Thursday. Earlier this week, the 34-year-old player agreed to a two-year deal, with an option for a third, with the French club. The package includes a reported annual salary of about $41 million, plus bonuses, as well as a “welcome package” estimated to be between about $29-35 million.
BusinessInvestor's Business Daily

This Company Is Quickly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

E-commerce traffic south of the border is booming, and Mercado Libre (MELI) is taking full advantage of a major market opportunity that's pushed MELI stock sky high. Take a look at the company's most recent results. When Mercado Libre — which could be called the Amazon of Latin America — reported second-quarter earnings Aug. 4,…
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Messi starts training with Paris Saint-Germain

Paris (AFP) – After a rapturous reception and raucous unveiling to the public on Wednesday Lionel Messi took part in his first session at Paris Saint-Germain’s Camp des Loges training facility on Thursday. The 34-year-old former Barcelona player has been on downtime since winning the Copa America with Argentina in...
UEFAinvesting.com

Exclusive-Messi's Paris St Germain package includes crypto fan tokens

MIAMI (Reuters) -Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi's transfer to French club Paris St Germain included a payment in cryptocurrency fan tokens, a source close to the matter said, providing another big name endorsement for new digital assets. Messi, 34, left Spanish side Barcelona and signed a two-year contract with Paris...
SoccertheScore

Messi completes blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain

And just like that, the balance of power in world football shifted to Paris. Lionel Messi was officially unveiled Tuesday by Paris Saint-Germain, signing as a free agent after a whirlwind week in which the Argentine megastar ended his superlative 21-year affiliation with Barcelona. Messi inked a two-year contract with...
SoccerYardbarker

Thierry Henry offers his verdict on Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint-Germain

Appearing on French television, Henry gave his opinion on his former teammate Lionel Messi’s decision to join Paris Saint-Germain after being forced to leave Barcelona. The pair won the 2009 Champions League together under Guardiola, beating an imperious Manchester United in the final in Rome. “The balance is the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy