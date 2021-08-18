Playbetr Becomes Paris Saint-Germain’s Exclusive Official Online Betting Partner in Latin America

Following its record high jersey sales, the Paris Saint-Germain football club has announced that it is selling honey grown directly from the Parc des Princes. As part of its environmental improvement project, the club installed 10 beehives at its home stadium back in March 2020. According to a video released by PSG, its honey production has two virtues. The first being environmental protection, to safeguard the bees, and the other social aid, with 100 percent of sales proceeds going to underprivileged families. The honey from the beehives in the Parc Des Princes is raw and free from any pesticides, and graphics on the front of the jars were designed by two students at PSG’s Red & Blue Schools.