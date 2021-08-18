Playbetr Becomes Paris Saint-Germain’s Exclusive Official Online Betting Partner in Latin America
Paris Saint-Germain have signed an exclusive three-year regional partnership agreement with www.Playbetr.com, one of Latin America’s leading online betting providers. The Parisian club is now one of the most popular clubs in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, which is the home country of many of its former and current players. Playbetr will thus benefit from the ever-increasing popularity of one of the world’s most influential sports clubs in Latin America and will secure exclusive marketing rights for its users.www.newsbtc.com
