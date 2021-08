The Navy pilots destroyed their USAF brethren, to the obvious delight of the F-8 ‘drivers’ and the continued frustration of the air force. Known to its pilots as the ‘last of the gunfighters’ due to its quartet of Colt-Browning Mk 12 20 mm cannon, the F-8 Crusader was numerically the most populous fighter in the US Navy at the start of America’s involvement in the Vietnam conflict in 1964 – some 482 F-8C/D/Es equipped 17 frontline units.