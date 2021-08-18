Flood Advisory issued for Charleston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 06:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy rain in Downtown Charleston will result in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. Areas most prone to flooding include the Market, Crosstown, East Bay Street and Morrison Drive. Slow down when traveling and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead. Do not drive into water of unknown depth. Target Area: Charleston FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR CHARLESTON COUNTY At 645 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen in many areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include North Charleston, Hanahan, West Ashley, Downtown Charleston, I-26/I-526 Interchange, James Island, Johns Island, Charles Towne Landing, Maybank Bridge, James Island County Park, Charleston Naval Complex, Charleston Airport, Magnolia Gardens, Citadel Mall, Oakland, Saint Andrews, Westmoreland Bridge, South Windermere and The Citadel. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.