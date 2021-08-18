Cancel
Daggett County, UT

Flash Flood Watch issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Eastern Uinta Basin; Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Colorado and Utah. * Through Thursday evening. * A system moving across the region in addition to monsoon moisture will support strong thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. This watch includes the Pack Creek and Pine Gulch Fire Burn Scars. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses with debris and mud flows likely.

alerts.weather.gov

Grand County, UT
Colorado State
San Juan County, UT
La Sal, UT
Uintah County, UT
Daggett County, UT
Utah State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MASON, NORTHERN BRACKEN, SOUTHERN CAMPBELL, NORTHEASTERN PENDLETON, SOUTHERN CLERMONT AND SOUTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES THROUGH 130 PM EDT At 103 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Felicity, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Bethel, New Richmond, Ripley, Augusta, Felicity, Russellville, Hamersville, Dover, Higginsport, Mentor, Moscow, Neville, California, Chilo, Mount Auburn, Willow Grove, Bradford, Saltair and Nicholsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Clinton County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CLINTON COUNTY At 706 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near St. Johns, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. Johns... Elsie... Eureka Fowler... Westphalia... Maple Rapids HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bracken, Campbell, Mason, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bracken; Campbell; Mason; Pendleton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN MASON, NORTHERN BRACKEN, SOUTHERN CAMPBELL, NORTHEASTERN PENDLETON, SOUTHERN CLERMONT AND SOUTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES THROUGH 130 PM EDT At 103 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Felicity, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Georgetown, Bethel, New Richmond, Ripley, Augusta, Felicity, Russellville, Hamersville, Dover, Higginsport, Mentor, Moscow, Neville, California, Chilo, Mount Auburn, Willow Grove, Bradford, Saltair and Nicholsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clare by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clare A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR CLARE COUNTY At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Skeels, or 12 miles northwest of Gladwin, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Clare... Farwell... Harrison Lake George... Long Lake... Leota HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Coshocton County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Muskingum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coshocton; Muskingum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COSHOCTON AND NORTHWESTERN MUSKINGUM COUNTIES At 140 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Frazeysburg, or 16 miles west of Coshocton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Coshocton, Dresden, Frazeysburg, Warsaw, Conesville, Nellie, New Guilford, and Cooperdale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Highland County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Highland, Pike, Ross by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Highland; Pike; Ross A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN PIKE, EAST CENTRAL HIGHLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN ROSS COUNTIES THROUGH 145 PM EDT At 108 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Cynthiana, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Bainbridge, Pike Lake, Kincaid Springs, Cynthiana, Sinking Spring, Bourneville, Elm Grove, Buchanan, Paint Creek State Park, Summithill, Knockemstiff, Lake White and Idaho. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Athens County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Perry, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water in urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Meigs, southeastern Perry, western Morgan, northeastern Vinton and Athens Counties through 230 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nelsonville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Athens, Nelsonville, New Lexington, Glouster, McConnelsville, Albany, Shawnee, Chesterhill, Lake Hope State Park, Perry State Forest, Crooksville, Chauncey, Junction City, New Straitsville, Malta, Corning, Buchtel, Jacksonville, Murray City and Trimble. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 12:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Johnson; Shelby A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHELBY AND JOHNSON COUNTIES At 1218 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklin, or 16 miles west of Shelbyville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Princes Lakes and Peoga. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 82 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hendricks by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hendricks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENDRICKS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 12:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values of up to 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Locales along and south of I-80 in Illinois and Indiana. * WHEN...From 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Coshocton County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coshocton, Muskingum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 13:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coshocton; Muskingum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COSHOCTON AND NORTH CENTRAL MUSKINGUM COUNTIES At 158 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dresden, or 11 miles west of Coshocton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Coshocton, Warsaw, Conesville, Nellie, New Guilford, and Cooperdale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Guernsey County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Guernsey, Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Guernsey; Muskingum; Noble A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMACT SOUTH CENTRAL GUERNSEY SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND NORTHWESTERN NOBLE COUNTIES THROUGH 215 PM EDT At 142 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Caldwell, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Caldwell, Dudley, Pleasant City, Cumberland, Belle Valley, Sarahsville, and Wolf Run State Park. This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 23 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Hendry, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. Theis type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Hendry; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Collier County through 115 PM EDT At 1246 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout 12 miles north of Copeland, or 13 miles south of Ave Maria, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Naples, Marco Island, Golden Gate Estates, Everglades City, Carnestown, Cape Romano, Belle Meade, Golden Gate, East Naples, Lely Resort, Copeland, Vineyards, Royal Palm Hammock, Naples Park, Marco Island Airport, Naples Manor, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, North Naples, Orangetree and Pelican Bay. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Adams County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Scioto A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL ADAMS AND WESTERN SCIOTO COUNTIES THROUGH 230 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of Lucasville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph, half inch hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Portsmouth, Rosemount, Lucasville, Clarktown, Blue Creek, Rarden, Otway, Lombardsville, West Portsmouth, Wamsley, Turkey Creek Lake, Friendship, Mcdermott and Bear Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Lagrange County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lagrange; Noble A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Noble and Lagrange Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 1020 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lagrange, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lagrange around 1025 PM EDT. Rome City around 1040 PM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Gladwin County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gladwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 19:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gladwin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR GLADWIN COUNTY At 702 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bowmanville to near Pinconning, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will affect northeast Gladwin County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Logan County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR LOGAN COUNTY At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Stapleton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Hoagland and Brown Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 241 and 243. Highway 83 between mile markers 114 and 130. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberville A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTH CENTRAL IBERVILLE PARISH UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT#commaOrEllipsis()the strong thunderstorm was located over Bayou Sorrel, or 11 miles southwest of Plaquemine#commaOrEllipsis()moving southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bayou Sorrel.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Collier County through 215 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Orangetree, or near Golden Gate Estates, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Naples, Golden Gate Estates, Naples Park, Orangetree, Vineyards, Golden Gate, East Naples, North Naples, Pelican Bay, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Quail Creek Estate and Lely. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Iberville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Iberville Parish through 445 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bayou Sorrel, or 12 miles southwest of Plaquemine, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bayou Sorrel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

