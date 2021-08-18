Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Dunn family ready for ‘most difficult day of our lives’ ahead of legal showdown

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36E0kJ_0bV2IC4600
Charlotte Charles (left) and Tim Dunn (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have said they are ready for “the most difficult day of our lives” as they prepare for a legal showdown with their son’s alleged killer.

Anne Sacoolas is set to give evidence under oath in front of Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn in Washington DC as part of a civil claim for damages, days before the two-year anniversary of the 19-year-old’s death.

He was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t149u_0bV2IC4600
Harry Dunn was killed in a road crash outside RAF Croughton in August 2019 (Family Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Sacoolas, 43, left the UK 19 days after the crash following the US government’s decision to assert diplomatic immunity on her behalf.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving by the Crown Prosecution Service but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department in January last year.

Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn told the PA news agency the deposition by their son’s alleged killer is their “chance to hear from her in detail about the crash”, adding: “It is important for our mental health to have the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle put together.”

They travelled to the US just over a month ago for their own depositions and described the process as “arduous and difficult”, but said giving evidence helped them to “stand up and speak for him as he cannot speak for himself now”.

Speaking to PA ahead of Sacoolas’s deposition, Mrs Charles said: “It’s almost two years since we lost Harry, and to this day we still do not know the full extent of what happened to him.

“We were told by the police in the weeks after Harry died that we had less than 1% chance of having anyone held accountable for his loss. That was not nor ever will be acceptable to us.”

The depositions are part of the “discovery” process in the Dunn family’s damages claim, in which correspondence and documentation relevant to the case will be handed over ahead of a trial at the end of the year.

The damages claim, brought against Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan, has unearthed a great deal of previously unheard material, such as the State Department roles held by the couple at the time of the crash.

Alexandria District Court in the US state of Virginia heard the pair’s work in intelligence was a “factor” in their departure from the UK, as they left for “security reasons”.

Mrs Charles continued: “Our lawyers in Washington have told us that the deposition of Mrs Sacoolas is our chance to hear from her in detail about the crash and it is important for our mental health to have the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle put together.

“Without that, our minds swirl around with uncertainty every day and I cannot put the image of Harry lying in the ditch by the side of the road dying out of my mind.

I don’t care how hard this will be. Charlotte and I will sit in the same room with Mrs Sacoolas and get our answers

“We know it’s going to be the most difficult day of our lives other than having to leave Harry after he died in hospital, but we are determined to see this through and we are ready for it.”

Harry’s father told PA the deposition was an opportunity to “get our answers”.

Mr Dunn said: “We are really grateful to Judge Ellis for allowing us to bring the civil claim against Mrs Sacoolas in the US, where she decided to base herself after leaving the UK.

“As a family, we all felt it was important to do and we followed legal advice.

“Having to travel to the US, particularly in the middle of a pandemic which appears to be hitting the US harder than ever at the moment, is not easy.

“But this is about Harry and our rights as human beings, and nothing will keep us away from doing what we have to do to get to the bottom of things and secure our rights.

“I don’t care how hard this will be. Charlotte and I will sit in the same room with Mrs Sacoolas and get our answers.”

Comments / 39

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us State Department#The Home Office#The Us State Department#The State Department#Alexandria District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Harry Dunn: Family set to hear evidence from Anne Sacoolas

The family of Harry Dunn have said hearing evidence from the woman accused of killing their son "will be the most difficult day of our lives". Mr Dunn, 19, died near RAF Croughton in 2019 when a car driven by suspect Anne Sacoolas hit his motorbike. His parents, Charlotte Charles...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Capitol riot cop who was ‘electrocuted’ by mob dismissed as ‘crisis actor’ by recent Tucker Carlson guest

The Select Commitee Hearing investigating the U.S. Capitol riots started its deliberations with heart-wrenching testimony from Capitol police officer Michael Fanone, who was working as a plain-clothes officer the day of the insurrection. In Fanone’s striking statement, he recalled being “swarmed by a violent mob,” “dragged,” and “beaten unconscious” by rioters on Jan. 6. “At one point I came face to face with an attacker who repeatedly lunged for me and attempted to remove my firearm. I heard chanting from some in the crowd ‘Get his gun and kill him with his own gun.’ I was aware enough to...

Comments / 39

Community Policy