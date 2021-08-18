Cancel
Protests

Man arrested after protest at Edinburgh Castle

 7 days ago
The group staged a protest at Edinburgh Castle (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

One man has been arrested after a group of protesters claimed they had seized Edinburgh Castle.

The small group was seen at the landmark in a Facebook Live video on Tuesday afternoon, during which a woman said the castle “belongs to the people” and they were “taking our power back”.

As police appeared, she shouted “notice to compel” and informed officers they were seizing the castle under article 61 of Magna Carta – “the only law in the land” – which predates the Act of Union.

Police said one man was arrested for disorder related offences.

One man was arrested following the incident (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

A police officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

Superintendent Gerry Corrigan said: “Officers attended at Edinburgh Castle following reports that a group of protesters had gathered within the castle grounds at around 5.05pm on Tuesday August 17. The group later dispersed.

“One man was arrested for disorder related offences and a police officer sustained minor injuries during this arrest.

“A full report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

