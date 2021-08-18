Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Man attempted to rob local Walgreens, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyUTw_0bV2GZuJ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a local Walgreens.

On Aug. 16, officers responded to an attempted robbery at a Walgreens located at 6310 Poplar Ave.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., a man entered the store and walked to the register, as if to purchase an item.

Once the cashier opened the register, the man demanded money and attempted to reach over the counter to grab it, MPD said.

He was unsuccessful and fled to a black Nissan Rogue.

The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle, MPD said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
57K+
Followers
61K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Mpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Shelby County, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man indicted in girlfriend’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grand jury indicted a man on first-degree murder charges after he reportedly shot his girlfriend multiple times. According to the Shelby County District Attorney, Jonathan Turner, 40, drove to a local police precinct with his fatally wounded girlfriend in the front seat. The incident happened Feb....
Buford, GAPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure dies in fire; 4 children, babysitter survive

BUFORD, Ga. — A mother of four who was separated from her family while quarantining because of a possible exposure to COVID-19 died Wednesday in an early morning house fire, according to WSB-TV. Firefighters responded to a report of the blaze around 2:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Kennesaw Street NE, according to officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. A neighbor called 911 and reported that a woman was in the basement and they weren’t sure if she could get out.

Comments / 5

Community Policy