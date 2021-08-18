Man attempted to rob local Walgreens, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to rob a local Walgreens.

On Aug. 16, officers responded to an attempted robbery at a Walgreens located at 6310 Poplar Ave.

Police said around 4:30 a.m., a man entered the store and walked to the register, as if to purchase an item.

Once the cashier opened the register, the man demanded money and attempted to reach over the counter to grab it, MPD said.

He was unsuccessful and fled to a black Nissan Rogue.

The suspect was a passenger in the vehicle, MPD said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

