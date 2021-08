The cast and crew of the Today show just bid an emotional farewell to one of their own. During Monday morning’s episode, co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager led a "bittersweet" goodbye to Joanne LaMarca, who has served as executive producer on Today with Hoda & Jenna for years. The bittersweet moment even sparked some tears from fans, who were quick to send messages of support and well wishes as LaMarca embarks on her next adventure.