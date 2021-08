“Electraply is made predominantly from layers of sustainably sourced poplar ply (hence the name) as well as some birch ply for the outside layers. The drop outs are made from stainless steel which features in other areas of the bike where a bit of extra strength is needed. The bike is powered by the 26-inch smart pie front wheel motor and a 36v 12.5ah battery from Yose power.” Evie provided two booklets: One details the design process of creating the Electraply while the other provides the technical research that went into the construction process, so you too can build your own wooden e-bike. Don’t worry if expert woodworking isn’t in your wheelhouse, because Bee plans on developing a Kickstarter to commercialize the project!