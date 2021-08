Since Neon Genesis Evangelion debuted in 1995, the anime series has become such a phenomenon that even its Wikipedia page describes it as a “cultural icon.” But if you’re not an anime fan, the title may mean absolutely nothing to you (for instance, when the opening credits of The Nagano Tapes went viral, you may not have understood what made the clip so special). Today, however, the final film in the franchise, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, hits streaming on Amazon Prime after a nine-year wait. So there’s no better time than now to catch up with one of the most famous anime series of all time, especially with all 26 original episodes streaming on Netflix.