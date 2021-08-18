HerMoney Podcast Ep 279: Becoming A Boundary Boss: You Can Say No

How can we best give life to two of our biggest goals: A healthy retirement for ourselves, and a successful financial start for our children?. We’ve heard from so many of our HerMoney listeners this year as you navigated uncharted waters with your jobs, families, savings accounts, and so much more. But even though this year brought a lot of new financial questions into our scope of consideration, we also know that a lot of the old ones linger… And there’s perhaps no bigger one than the question of prioritization, specifically, how best to give life to what are often our two biggest goals: A healthy retirement for ourselves, and a successful financial start for our children.