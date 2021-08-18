Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Stocks, oil and forex steady as markets await U.S. Fed minutes

By Alun John, Lawrence White
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eu0mc_0bV28ajH00
Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information on the first trading day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Shares, oil and Asian currencies all steadied on Wednesday as investors weighed the gradual opening of economies worldwide against rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

European shares edged up with the benchmark STOXX index (.STOXX) rising 0.3% after MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) rose 0.46%, snapping five successive sessions of decline but still only a little above year-to-date lows.

Oil also recovered slightly after four days of straight declines as investors fret over demand for fuel as the virus continues its spread worldwide.

Brent crude was up 47 cents or 0.68% at $69.5 a barrel by 0805 GMT. U.S. oil gained 33 cents or 0.4% to $66.9 a barrel.

"Investors are trying to balance the reopening of economies as vaccination rates go up, but also seeing the effects of the spreading Delta variant and that's being reflected in the slowing economic data most of which has been surprising on the downside in the last two weeks," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.03%.

The South Korean won led gains among Asian currencies after a six-day hammering prompted the finance ministry to monitor the currency market more closely.

The New Zealand dollar recouped losses made after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand delayed a widely expected rise in interest rates as the country was put into a snap COVID-19 lockdown.

The kiwi fell to a nine-month low of $0.6868 after the decision although it soon recovered, climbing back to $0.6919, as investors absorbed RBNZ projections showing policymakers still expect to raise rates over coming months.

"They've said no go, because you've got COVID and too much uncertainty. Give it a few weeks, let the smoke clear then the tightening cycle is still on the table," said Imre Speizer, head of NZ strategy at Westpac.

Meanwhile, the dollar weakened slightly having earlier hit a nine-month high against the euro.

FED WATCHING

Safe-haven assets continued to benefit from uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus, with gold prices rising to near two-week highs on Wednesday.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,788 per ounce by 0805 GMT, after hitting its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,795.25 in the previous session.

Euro zone bond yields dipped but held above lows touched a day earlier as investors sought direction ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later in the day.

Germany's 10-year yield , the benchmark for the euro area, was down 1 basis point at -0.475% by 0805 GMT, above the lowest in nearly two weeks of -0.501% touched on Tuesday.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.2767% compared to its U.S. close of 1.258% on Tuesday.

Investors will scan the Fed minutes due 1800 GMT for further clues on when the bank might start tapering its bond purchases.

"To see a successful taper in the next few months, we need to see more of those strong job prints," said John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

"I don't see the Fed backing out of support yet, I think we need to see the unemployment rate fall below 5%."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex#Asian#European#Stoxx#Msci#Asia Pacific#Jpmorgan Asset Management#The South Korean#Rbnz#Covid#Westpac#U S Federal Reserve#Treasury#Aptus Capital Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises as Bullion Traders Brace for Jackson Hole

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Jackson Hole - Talking Points. Gold prices point higher as the trading week kicks off. Chair Powell’s signal on tapering key to XAU direction. Gold prices got off to a solid start this week, benefiting from a weaker US Dollar and a small bump in Treasury buying. XAU/USD climbed 1.36% on Monday, with prices now tracking for a third weekly rise, although last week’s gain was marginal. Still, the yellow metal has held up rather well considering the upward price action seen in the US Dollar. A stronger USD typically acts as a headwind for gold prices.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar trades flat as U.S. yields rise, oil advances

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar was little changed on Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Risk appetite in global markets improved...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher as oil slows, U.S. yields rise

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar edged up on Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Risk appetite in global markets improved...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate and market expectations of policy divergence between China and the United States. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.4697. "The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC doesn't want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift of USD Index," said a trader at a Chinese bank. In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts' expectations that policymakers will announce more easing measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on Monday. As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin tapering stimulus. "The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear, and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the near term," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC. "The essentially leaves the USD-CNH still locked in within the 6.4500 to 6.5000 range." "We do not expect any major new guidance to be provided by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, as the Fed continues to watch the recent spread of the Delta variant across the U.S.," said Mohammed Kazmi, Macro Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée. The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday. The global dollar index rose to 93.013 from the previous close of 92.913, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4755 per dollar. The yuan market at 0414 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4728 6.4805 0.12% Spot yuan 6.4777 6.4705 -0.11% Divergence from 0.08% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.78% Spot change since 2005 27.77% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.83 98.82 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.013 92.913 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4755 0.03% * Offshore 6.6488 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Waver as Fed Signals Awaited

European shares were little changed Wednesday, with global markets trading in narrow ranges, as money managers continued to assess whether the Federal Reserve may slow down plans to pare back its easy-money policies. Investors are looking ahead to comments from Fed officials at the central bank's Jackson Hole Symposium later...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields rise as sentiment improves

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields nudged higher early on Wednesday, moving further above recent lows, but investors were holding off from any big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual symposium on Friday. After last week’s drop, yields have recovered slightly as investor nerves...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil falls, but demand outlook remains hopeful

Crude oil futures were lower in mid-morning Asian trade Aug. 25 amid profit-taking after sharp overnight gains. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At 11:30 am Singapore time (0330 GMT), the ICE October Brent futures contract was down 47 cents/b (0.66%) from the previous close at...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Kiwi soars highest, AUD, CAD, EMFX climb, dollar dips anew

Risk-on extends, stocks edge up despite Delta concerns. Summary: The Kiwi (NZD/USD) outperformed, soaring 0.81% (0.6948) after it was revealed that the RBNZ Assistant Governor said policymakers considered a 0.50% rate hike last week. New Zealand’s central bank (RBNZ) kept interest rates at 0.25%, a record low but indicated a tightening later this year. Against the Canadian Dollar, the Greenback slid further to 1.2597 (1.2659). Oil prices extended their advance with Brent Crude settling at USD 71.18 (USD 68.55). The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of foreign currencies, eased further to 92.87 (93.02). Risk-on advanced after the US Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Inc to develop a new coronavirus vaccine. Nevertheless, Reuters reported that the average number of deaths from Covid-19 in the US rose by 23% over the previous 7-day period. Markets continued to speculate on whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell would hint at a taper timeline at the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, stubbornly high coronavirus cases in New South Wales failed to halt the Aussie Dollar’s advance to 0.7259 (0.7213), a gain of 0.67%. The Euro edged up 0.12% to 1.1758 while Sterling was little changed at 1.3729 from 1.3724. The Yen finished flat against the Dollar at 109.68. Asian and Emerging Market currencies extended their advance against the Greenback. Against the Thai Baht, the US Dollar tumbled 1.04% to 32.90 (33.28). The USD/CNH pair slumped to 6.4690 from 6.4770. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield rose 4 basis points to 1.29%. Two-year US Treasury yields ended flat at 0.22%. Other global bond yields finished modestly higher. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield settled at -0.48% (-0.48%). Australia’s Ten- Year bond yield rose to 1.15% from 1.09%. UK 10-year Gilt yield rose 1 bp to 0.54%.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Subdued investors keep powder dry ahead of Fed's Powell

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - European markets were subdued on Wednesday, with Germany's weaker economic sentiment data failing to inspire investors who kept their powder dry ahead of a Federal Reserve speech on Friday. The STOXX index of 600 European companies (.STOXX), nudged 0.15% higher to 472.51 points, less than...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slides 1% on dollar strength, Fed verdict in focus

* Some investors expect tapering timeline from Powell - analyst. * Platinum down nearly 2% (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold retreated 1% on Wednesday, sliding further below the $1,800 level as the dollar ticked higher and investors hoped for a timeline for the tapering of economic support from the U.S. Federal Reserve at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar falls on profit-taking and return of risk sentiment

The greenback fell against majority of its peers on Monday after hitting a 9-1/2 month high last week as investors booked profits on dollar's rally last week together with return of risk sentiment due to rise in global stocks. (Dow Jones ended at 35,335, up by 215 points or 0.61%).
Stockskfgo.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 as early taper worries ease

* SPDR Gold ETF holdings fall to their lowest since April 2020. * U.S. business activity growth slowed in August-IHS Markit survey (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered above the key psychological level of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the looming threat from the Delta coronavirus variant fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay dialling back its pandemic-era stimulus.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil rush, gold steady

The oil price snapback will only continue if the headlines continue to support the narrative that several countries are starting to have a much better handle with the delta variant. The oil market is still very tight and with Chinese demand picking up, crude prices only have one way to go after an overdone selloff.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Steadies After Surging Above $65 With Broader Market Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied on Tuesday after jumping more than 5% amid a global rebound in equities and commodities following the worst losing streak for crude since October 2019. Futures in New York traded near $65 a barrel after advancing on Monday for the first time in eight sessions. The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields broadly flat, focus on supply

(Updates prices, adds U.S. Treasuries) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were broadly flat on Tuesday with investors focusing on issuance in a data-light session. Risk sentiment has improved this week as concerns ease over Federal Reserve stimulus tapering and on full U.S. approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, keeping the bloc’s bond yields above lows hit last week.
Worldpoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Australian Dollar Rate Fades on Global Market Rebound, but Domestic Covid Situation to Limit Declines

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.8305-1.8438. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.8798-1.8836. More information on securing specialist rates, here. An Asian-lead market rebound looks to extend into a second day, creating a supportive global backdrop for the Australian Dollar. The Aussie looks set to record a third consecutive daily advance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy