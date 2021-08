There are two highlights in the last full week of August that will draw the attention of investors: the Federal Reserve's symposium (Jackson Hole) and the preliminary August PMI reports. Still, the 800-lb gorilla in the room remains the virus. For many countries with limited access to vaccines and/or low vaccination rates, the calls in some Western press to just live with it sounds callous and disconnected. Vaccine hesitancy in the US appears to have been dealt a blow by the recent surge of cases that are taxing several states' hospital capacity. The number of virus cases in the US has roughly doubled in the past two weeks.