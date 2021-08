Carrie Brady hasn’t been on DAYS OF OUR LIVES for a while so it’s understandable if viewers might need a bit of a refresher on the character’s history in Salem. First introduced back in 1982, Carrie was originally played by Andrea Barber until 1986 when Christie Clark assumed the role. Aside from a brief period in 1992 when Tracy Middendorf played Carrie, Clark has returned multiple times over the years for stints of various lengths and has been confirmed to be reprising the role in 2021 for the DAYS spinoff BEYOND SALEM.