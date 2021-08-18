Gov. Roy Cooper to give COVID-19 update this afternoon as state reports increasing cases among kids

North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Roy Cooper will talk Wednesday afternoon about the ongoing COVID-19 surge in North Carolina, especially among children.

Cooper has a 3 p.m. briefing planned with other state officials. You can watch that live on ABC11 and streaming on the ABC11 North Carolina app.

NCDHHS reports 6,000 kids tested positive for COVID-19 last week. That's up from about 5,600 the week before. The same report showed 19 COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools and 31 clusters in child care centers--a massive jump from just 9 three weeks ago.

Matthew Kirby loved baseball and had a happy-go-lucky attitude. He died from COVID-19 at 17.

The metrics are especially concerning for parents of children under 12, who are still not eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I am a little concerned just because she is too young for the vaccination. She has to wear a mask every day. I'm just not sure how the kids are going to do honestly," Kara Lewis said.

This comes less than a week before the start of school for the majority of students in North Carolina's largest school district. Wake County Public School System continues to tout its COVID-19 protocols, saying it will do everything possible to keep students safe and in the classroom.

Masks are mandatory regardless of vaccination status, lunch times have been shortened and will be done with as little talking as possible, and seating charts are required throughout school to allow for easier contact tracing.

Wayne County Public Schools is changing course--now requiring all students and staff to wear masks while indoor.

Classes at UNC will begin today for the fall semester. Some faculty and staff spent the first half of the week trying to get school leaders to delay the start of in person classes because of the COVID-19 surge.

Instead, UNC is requiring students and staff to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly. Masks are also required indoors for everybody.

Anyone going to a Carolina Panthers football game this year will be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces. That same policy will be in place for the two college football games scheduled at Bank of America Stadium this year.

Plus, Moore County is now requiring masks for anyone entering government buildings.

And finally, the Town of Cary's outdoor mask mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Some businesses said customers have been considerate, while others told different stories.

During a Tuesday Wake County school board meeting, health and safety protocols were discussed.

At a previous meeting, the board unanimously voted to require masks.

There will be required seating charts in classrooms, cafeterias and on buses.

Wake County Schools details plan for in-person learning as pandemic rages on

As for a quarantining policy, teachers must have daily communication with a student and give them access to meaningful and aligned learning resources. Students or families should not go for multiple days without receiving individualized communication from their teacher.

When an exposure requires the entire classroom to quarantine, the class will become virtual when feasible, including live instruction for the duration of the quarantine.

"We may see clusters, we may see more clusters we've often have said that as we've seen COVID in the community, we'll see it in schools so our job is mitigating the spread," said Chair Keith Sutton. "We're ready, we're excited to have our students back and we imagine those parents are excited for them to get back to face to face instruction."

The Carolina Panthers said all guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels.

Face coverings are not required outdoors. Masks will be available at stadium entrance points as well as at guest relations and security booths.

As public health officials have recommended, guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in all areas.

"Our stadium operations staff has worked diligently to provide a game-day experience that is both safe and enjoyable," the Panthers said. "Many of the same protocols that were utilized in 2020 will remain, including cashless transactions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and communicate any further updates."

Wake County Public Health has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following facilities:

Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center at 6590 Tryon Road in Cary. This is the center's fourth outbreak, with previous outbreaks occurring in June 2020, November 2020 and December 2020.

Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare at 1000 Tandal Place in Knightdale. This is the facility's third outbreak. Previous outbreaks occurred in April and December 2020.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people - residents or employees - testing positive for the virus.

The Moore County Health Department will begin administering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Aug. 25 to people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems who have already received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments for boosters must be scheduled by calling (910) 947-SHOT (7468). No walk-ins will be accepted.

The Health Department's appointment line is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"With hospitalizations and case counts rapidly increasing over the last few weeks, we want to provide the most protection possible from vaccination, particularly to one of our most vulnerable populations -- the immunocompromised," said Health Director Robert Wittmann.

The Moore County Health Department, at 705 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage, continues to offer weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics to anyone seeking their first or second dose. Appointments can be made by calling (910) 947-SHOT (7468) and walk-ins for first or second doses will also be accepted on vaccine clinic days, which are held each Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.and from 1 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Effective Wednesday, a face-covering requirement will be reinstated in all Moore County government facilities.

The Executive Order does not require face coverings for certain situations, including people with certain medical or behavioral conditions or disabilities.

It also does not apply to:

Any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance

Is younger than five

Is actively eating or drinking

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible

Is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience

Is working at home or is in a personal vehicle

Is temporarily removing his or her face covering to secure government or medical services or for identification purposes

Would be at risk from wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines

Has found that his or her face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle

Is a child whose parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to place the face covering safely on the child's face

IBMA World of Bluegrass will require proof of vaccination for anyone attending the event.

The festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 28 - Oct. 2 in Raleigh.

"In the interest of safety and a rapidly changing health environment for all the attendees, volunteers, and artists, the International Bluegrass Music Association Board of Directors has unanimously approved changes to the health and safety protocols for the event," the organizers said in a statement.

The event will allow no exceptions to its vaccination policy. Attendees must show proof of vaccination when checking into the festival.

In addition, masks will also be required at all indoor activities.

Anyone who already bought tickets but does not wish to follow the updated health and safety policy will be offered a refund.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,575 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. The increase in cases comes as the percentage of positive tests jumped to 13.5%--the highest in a week. The percentage of positive tests has been above 10% for more than two weeks.

Currently, 2,828 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of more than 150 people from the previous day. There are 708 COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the state--a month ago there were 160. That means the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has more than quadrupled in the last month.

The Town of Cary is bringing back its indoor mask mandate. Starting Wednesday at 5 p.m., anyone in Cary will be required to wear a mask if they want to go inside any buildings.

UNC faculty and staff are petitioning the school to halt in-person classes before they begin Wednesday.

So far a couple hundred people have signed the petition, which calls for classes to be online only for the first four-to-six weeks.

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine's protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.