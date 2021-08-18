Gov. Roy Cooper to give COVID-19 update this afternoon as state reports increasing cases among kids
North Carolina, like many other states across the country, is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES Gov. Roy Cooper will talk Wednesday afternoon about the ongoing COVID-19 surge in North Carolina, especially among children. Cooper has a 3 p.m. briefing planned with other state officials. You can watch that live on ABC11 and streaming on the ABC11 North Carolina app. NCDHHS reports 6,000 kids tested positive for COVID-19 last week. That's up from about 5,600 the week before. The same report showed 19 COVID-19 clusters in K-12 schools and 31 clusters in child care centers--a massive jump from just 9 three weeks ago. WATCH: Granville County mourns death of teen to COVID-19
Matthew Kirby loved baseball and had a happy-go-lucky attitude. He died from COVID-19 at 17.The metrics are especially concerning for parents of children under 12, who are still not eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "I am a little concerned just because she is too young for the vaccination. She has to wear a mask every day. I'm just not sure how the kids are going to do honestly," Kara Lewis said. This comes less than a week before the start of school for the majority of students in North Carolina's largest school district. Wake County Public School System continues to tout its COVID-19 protocols, saying it will do everything possible to keep students safe and in the classroom. Masks are mandatory regardless of vaccination status, lunch times have been shortened and will be done with as little talking as possible, and seating charts are required throughout school to allow for easier contact tracing. Wayne County Public Schools is changing course--now requiring all students and staff to wear masks while indoor. Classes at UNC will begin today for the fall semester. Some faculty and staff spent the first half of the week trying to get school leaders to delay the start of in person classes because of the COVID-19 surge. Instead, UNC is requiring students and staff to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly. Masks are also required indoors for everybody. Anyone going to a Carolina Panthers football game this year will be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces. That same policy will be in place for the two college football games scheduled at Bank of America Stadium this year. Plus, Moore County is now requiring masks for anyone entering government buildings. And finally, the Town of Cary's outdoor mask mandate goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. WATCH: How Raleigh businesses are enforcing the mask mandate
Some businesses said customers have been considerate, while others told different stories.TUESDAY 11 p.m. During a Tuesday Wake County school board meeting, health and safety protocols were discussed. At a previous meeting, the board unanimously voted to require masks. There will be required seating charts in classrooms, cafeterias and on buses.
Wake County Schools details plan for in-person learning as pandemic rages onAs for a quarantining policy, teachers must have daily communication with a student and give them access to meaningful and aligned learning resources. Students or families should not go for multiple days without receiving individualized communication from their teacher. When an exposure requires the entire classroom to quarantine, the class will become virtual when feasible, including live instruction for the duration of the quarantine. "We may see clusters, we may see more clusters we've often have said that as we've seen COVID in the community, we'll see it in schools so our job is mitigating the spread," said Chair Keith Sutton. "We're ready, we're excited to have our students back and we imagine those parents are excited for them to get back to face to face instruction." 5:30 p.m. The Carolina Panthers said all guests and staff must wear a mask in indoor spaces, including the indoor concourses on the 300 and 400 levels. Face coverings are not required outdoors. Masks will be available at stadium entrance points as well as at guest relations and security booths. As public health officials have recommended, guests who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in all areas. "Our stadium operations staff has worked diligently to provide a game-day experience that is both safe and enjoyable," the Panthers said. "Many of the same protocols that were utilized in 2020 will remain, including cashless transactions, mobile ticketing, enhanced cleaning procedures and hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium. We will continue to monitor public health guidelines and communicate any further updates." 4 p.m. Wake County Public Health has confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following facilities:
- Cary Health and Rehabilitation Center at 6590 Tryon Road in Cary. This is the center's fourth outbreak, with previous outbreaks occurring in June 2020, November 2020 and December 2020.
- Wellington Rehabilitation and Healthcare at 1000 Tandal Place in Knightdale. This is the facility's third outbreak. Previous outbreaks occurred in April and December 2020.
- Any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the face covering without assistance
- Is younger than five
- Is actively eating or drinking
- Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible
- Is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience
- Is working at home or is in a personal vehicle
- Is temporarily removing his or her face covering to secure government or medical services or for identification purposes
- Would be at risk from wearing a face covering at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines
- Has found that his or her face covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle
- Is a child whose parent, guardian, or responsible person has been unable to place the face covering safely on the child's face
