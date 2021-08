Updated, August 25: Heavens, they’ve given us a poster now, too. Aren’t you just agape and agog at the very sight of it? Just a glimpse of Kristen Stewart’s back as Princess Diana on the poster for Pablo Larraín’s upcoming Spencer has us ready to pelt awards at her like so many roses. In this dramatic pose and gown that fills the entire canvas, Stewart-as-Spencer looks like she’s dancing the White Swan, or else Jennifer Lawrence falling at the Oscars. It looks like something that should be hanging in the Rijksmuseum in a massive gilded frame, but instead, it will be hanging in your local cinema, leading up to the movie’s November 5 release date. We’d also just stare at this poster for the entire run time, but that’s an us thing.