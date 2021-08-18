Cancel
Tennis

PREP BOYS TENNIS: Fountain Central cruises in opener

By MARVIN HOLMAN mholman@dancomnews.com
Danville Commercial-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team won all of its singles matches as they beat Crawfordsville 4-1 in Tuesday's season opener. Skyler Hoagland, Brayden Prickett and Gabe McCollum each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the team of Noah Armstrong and Lukas Miller won in doubles.

PREP BOYS GOLF: BHRA defeats Danville

DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team remained undefeated in dual meets with a 200-213 win over Danville on Tuesday at Turtle Run Golf Course. Leighton Meeker had a 45 for the Blue Devils, while Nick Garmon had a 49, Cooper Carpenter and Ayden Golden each had a 53, Jordan Johnson had a 55 and Colin Deck had a 58.

