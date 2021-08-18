PREP BOYS TENNIS: Fountain Central cruises in opener

ELKHART — It was an all-too familiar scene for Viratham Mounsithiraj on Saturday. Scoring goals has been something that has plagued his Goshen boys soccer team the past few seasons, and that issue was on display again in the 2021 season opener for the RedHawks. Despite having many good chances to score throughout the game, Goshen was unable to find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to Elkhart on the road. The most painful of the near-misses for Goshen came with less than a minute to go in the game when sophomore Emmanuel Diaz’s header went off the crossbar. Another header attempt 20 seconds later by junior Eduardo Alvarez went into the hands of Lions goalkeeper Bryan Guerrero, all-but closing out the win for the home team. “It was painful,” admitted Mounsithiraj about watching the game-tying goal attempt go off the crossbar. “But I’ve been around long enough to go, ‘Oh, not again.’” Elkhart’s lone tally came late in the first half. After a Goshen foul, Lions senior Bayron Garay hit a sensational free kick from 20 yards out, bending it into the top-left corner of the goal where the goalie had no chance of saving it. It capped off a half where Elkhart had more attacking chances than Goshen. “It was a nice free kick from Bayron,” Elkhart coach Todd Sheely said. “We did have some chances (in the first half), and unfortunately we didn’t capitalize on them. … In this area, good teams are going to make you pay for mistakes, and we’re very lucky.” At halftime, Mounsithiraj stressed urgency with his team. “We just asked our forwards to be more aggressive, and they did that and look what happened? We had more chances,” Mounsithiraj said. The RedHawks players listened to their coach, controlling most of the pace of play in the second half. Goshen had multiple chances to score throughout the final 40 minutes of the contest, including a free kick from junior Kovan Drenth that sailed just over the crossbar with 31 minutes remaining. Senior Carlos Castaneda also had a header attempt that just missed as well with 16:05 showing on the game clock. “That’s been our issue the last few years: we just can’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Mounsithiraj said. “But we will get there. I’m proud of the fact that they didn’t quit and came out fighting even harder in the second half. ... I was fearful for what was going to happen in the second half, but our guys stepped up, and that’s what I’m proud of. We’ll be alright.” Sheely thought Goshen came out more aggressive in the second half, which led to the RedHawks’ scoring chances. He also saw some things, defensively, that he wants to work on before Elkhart’s next game Thursday against Northridge. “At the end of the day, we’ve got 14 new kids that didn’t play varsity soccer last year; we only have eight returning kids, so we’re still learning,” Sheely said. “And this was a regular season game. There are still teams playing scrimmages and jamborees (Saturday), so we’re getting things going right off the bat. It’s always nice to start off with a win, though.” Mounsithiraj mentioned what type of lesson can be learned from a loss like Saturday’s. “When you have a chance in a tight game against a good opponent, you’ve got to make it count,” said the Goshen coach, who’s starting his 18th season leading the program. “There’s going to be a couple games where you don’t have as many chances, so the opportunities you have, you have to make them count.” Goshen’s next game is Tuesday on the road at South Bend St. Joseph.