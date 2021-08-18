Cancel
Environment

Vanuatu earthquake: Tsunami threat after 6.8-magnitude tremor

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
 7 days ago

A tsunami warning has been issued after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

The quake took place at a depth of 91km around 19km north-west of Port-Olry on Wednesday, according to the USGS.

The scientific agency initially recorded the magnitude at 7.1km and the depth at 83.3km.

Large waves could affect coastlines up to 300km from the epicentre of the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre warned.

More follows...

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

