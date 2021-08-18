Cancel
Deutch Requests Biden Administration’s Afghanistan ‘Evacuation Efforts’

By Daniel Molina
floridianpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reports continue to document the shifting political landscape in Afghanistan, lawmakers in the United States calling for the Biden Administration to respond to the concerns. On Social Media, Florida Rep. Ted Deutch (D) released a statement, calling it “the Fall of Afghanistan.” Subsequently, Deutch joined his Congressional colleagues in directing a letter to President Joe Biden (D), “requesting needed information from the Admin on evacuation efforts” for Americans that are stuck in the country.

