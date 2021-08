There are many reasons you might choose to go gluten-free, including managing celiac disease or avoiding uncomfortable side effects if you are sensitive to gluten. According to the Mayo Clinic, a gluten-free diet includes avoiding all foods and drinks containing wheat, barley, rye, triticale, and some oats. This is easy at the grocery store, when helpful “Gluten Free” or “GF” labels can help you choose, but what about when you go out to eat? Luckily, there are several Corridor restaurants that offer gluten-free options on the menu! Here are a few of our favorites.