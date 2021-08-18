Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launched in India

Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones are set to launch in India on August 18. Ahead of the launch, the colour options and storage configurations for the two phones have been tipped. The price for Realme GT Master Edition has been tipped as well and the phone is said to cost under Rs. 30,000. Additionally, Realme Band 2 may have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Realme has also reportedly confirmed that its GT series will be replacing the Realme X series of smartphones.