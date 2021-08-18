Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 launched in India
Alongside the Master Edition, the company also launched Realme GT in India today, and this one is a full-fledged flagship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SOC. Realme is calling it the “Flagship Killer” of 2021 as the price starts at ₹37,999. The phone initially launched in China in March, and after more than five months, it now launched in the Indian market. This is the reason why there isn’t the latest Snapdragon 888 Plus SOC in this phone.droidholic.com
