Realme GT Master Edition launched in India for ₹25,999
A month after its launch in the Chinese market, Realme GT Master Edition is now official in the Indian market. Realme didn’t bring the Master Explorer Edition to India, so all we get is the mid-range Master Edition featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SOC. This is the same SOC that powers the recently launched Motorola Edge 20, the first phone to launch with 778G in India. Moreover, it is a “Master Edition” phone which means one of the key highlights of this phone is its design.droidholic.com
