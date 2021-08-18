Realme GT Master Edition launched in India for ₹25,999

The realme GT Explore Master Edition is a very well-made phone that looks and performs like it is much more expensive than it actually is. If you want to get away from the usual, this smartphone has a lot to offer by way of speed, its RAM and user memory options, its excellent display, its cameras, battery life, and its excellent sound. It’s a shame that realme isn’t more widely available in the US yet, but hopefully, that will be changing soon.