Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Realme GT Master Edition launched in India for ₹25,999

By News Latest Phones
droidholic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month after its launch in the Chinese market, Realme GT Master Edition is now official in the Indian market. Realme didn’t bring the Master Explorer Edition to India, so all we get is the mid-range Master Edition featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SOC. This is the same SOC that powers the recently launched Motorola Edge 20, the first phone to launch with 778G in India. Moreover, it is a “Master Edition” phone which means one of the key highlights of this phone is its design.

droidholic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Design#Virtual Memory#Chinese#Indian#Soc#Motorola#Concave#Vegan Leather#Super Amoled#Snapdragon 768g#Cpu Gpu#Vapour Chamber#Megapixel#Superdart#Flipkart#Droidholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Confirmed: Realme Book laptop to launch on August 18 in India

The Realme Book Slim is the company’s first laptop that promises to “check all the boxes”. It will make its global debut in India next week. The Realme Book laptop will be unveiled on August 18 at 12.30 pm — alongside the Realme GT series of smartphones. This will be a continuation of the brand’s 1+5+T AIoT product strategy with the phone being at the centre of the experience, followed by other connected devices.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Best-Designed Flagship Killer Realme GT Master Edition Series Launch Globally, Together With Realme's First Laptop Realme Book With 2K Display

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 100 million smartphones sold around the world, the fastest growing smartphone brand realme today announced it is expanding into the affordable high-end segment with the release of two new stunning smartphones to its GT series: the realme GT Master Edition and the realme GT Explorer Master Edition. Moreover, realme revealed that it was expanding into the laptop category for the first time with realme Book, a slim, 2K-display laptop forged in the brand's distinctive design. This marks an important step forward, as realme continues to power forward in building up its 1+5+T AIoT ecosystem with a richer suite of products than ever before.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Realme GT Master Edition hands-on review: Quirky but confusing phones

There was a time when phone ranges were easy to understand, but companies like Realme are muddying the waters by introducing multiple variations of existing models, just with small differences between them. The Realme GT Master Edition and Realme GT Explorer Master Explorer Edition are prime examples, which is frustrating because the company should have just let the really fun design to do all the talking.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Realme X series to be replaced by Realme GT in the near future

Based on a statement by realme’s CEO, it seems that the Realme X series will be replaced by the realme GT series in the near future. While not much is known in regards to the exact Malaysia release date, it does give us a better idea of what to expect when it will be available in the local market.
Technologygsmarena.com

Realme Book (Slim) is launching in India on August 18 with metallic design

August 18 will be a big day for Realme since the company has three separate events in India, China, and Europe. The phone maker will introduce the GT Master series in India and Europe, and in China, it will unveil the Realme Book. Today, another revelation came from Realme's Indian branch, which announced that it will introduce the Realme Book (Slim) in its biggest market next Wednesday alongside the GT 5G and GT Master Edition.
Cell PhonesPosted by
geardiary

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Review: Good Looks, Performance, and Value

The realme GT Explore Master Edition is a very well-made phone that looks and performs like it is much more expensive than it actually is. If you want to get away from the usual, this smartphone has a lot to offer by way of speed, its RAM and user memory options, its excellent display, its cameras, battery life, and its excellent sound. It’s a shame that realme isn’t more widely available in the US yet, but hopefully, that will be changing soon.
Cell Phonessrdtf.org

Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition Colourways, Storage Configuration Tipped

Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones are set to launch in India on August 18. Ahead of the launch, the colour options and storage configurations for the two phones have been tipped. The price for Realme GT Master Edition has been tipped as well and the phone is said to cost under Rs. 30,000. Additionally, Realme Band 2 may have been spotted on Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch in the country. Realme has also reportedly confirmed that its GT series will be replacing the Realme X series of smartphones.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G specs leaked, to launch in India soon

In September last year, Samsung launched its Galaxy M51 smartphone in the Indian market, and the phone was praised a lot for its incredible display, a humongous 7000mAh battery, and a great set of cameras. It even featured a Snapdragon 730G SOC instead of any Exynos chipset. Well, now, Samsung is all set to upgrade that phone with the Galaxy M52 5G. As the name shows, this time, it would be a 5G phone, something the last year’s M51 wasn’t.
Carsgsmarena.com

Realme GT Master and GT Master Explorer prices for Europe leak through the official store

The Realme GT Master series is coming to India and Europe in a couple of days. A week ago we gave you an exclusive peek at the retail packaging of the packaging for Europe, now we can tell you the pricing for the Old Continent as well. Admittedly, we can’t take all the credit, it was Realme’s online store that revealed the price tags for the two models. Oops.
gizmochina.com

OPPO K9 Pro likely to launch soon as rebranded Realme GT Neo

Recently, a new OPPO phone with PEYM00 model number was approved by the TENAA authority of China. The images of the phone that have appeared at the Chinese certification site revealed that it will be arriving as a K-series phone. A tipster has claimed that it will be a rebranded version of an existing Realme phone.
NFLtalkandroid.com

What’s the difference between Realme’s GT Explorer and Master Edition?

Realme’s brand new GT Explorer Master Edition and GT Master Edition have been unveiled with both handsets available in the Suitcase Grey colorway that has the unique concave vegan leather design on the rear panel. Powered by Qualcomm chipsets, the two phones are aimed at the affordable mid-range segment with prices starting from $399 for the GT Master Edition and $499 for the GT Explorer. We’ve got the specifications for both smartphones for you to compare after the break.
Computersindustryglobalnews24.com

Launch date of Realme laptop declared

The first ever laptop from the Chinese company Realme is launching soon. The company has declared an official launch date, according to a recent report. The company announced the launch date of the first Realme book laptop, on their official site Weibo, which is August 18.An image of the laptop was shared on the digital chat station, it includes features like slim bezels and a metallic chassis.
Carsgsmarena.com

Realme GT 5G Racing Yellow Leather Edition hands-on

The Realme GT 5G unveiled in March finally made its debut in India today with three color options - Dashing Blue, Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow. The last one flaunts an exclusive Dual-Tone Leather Design, and we got a chance to spend some time with it, so here are our first impressions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy