Bishop Carroll excited for GWAL return
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles enter the 2021 season looking to return to its roots after a year away from City League competition. At the early onset of 2020, the Golden Eagles crafted an entirely new schedule after Wichita Public Schools initially decided to postpone fall competition. In lieu of playing its normal opponents, Bishop Carroll would take one of the toughest schedules in the state.www.catchitkansas.com
