NSU faculty to present program of French classical music
Cellist Paul Christopher of Northwestern State University will be joined by keyboard faculty members Chialing Hsieh, Daniel Ley and John Price in a program of French music on Tuesday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.natchitochesparishjournal.com
