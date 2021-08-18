Cancel
Education

NSU faculty to present program of French classical music

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellist Paul Christopher of Northwestern State University will be joined by keyboard faculty members Chialing Hsieh, Daniel Ley and John Price in a program of French music on Tuesday, August 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. Those attending are asked to follow university regulations and to wear a mask. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream.

