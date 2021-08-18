NSU faculty to present program of French classical music

Some creative figures really do “contain multitudes” as the poet Walt Whitman put it. They are so protean, it’s hard to get a handle on them. George Lewis is one of them. The 69-year-old African-American composer, whose brand-new piece for the Proms will be premiered this week, also plays jazz trombone well enough to have joined the Count Basie Orchestra in the 1970s. He’s collaborated with luminaries of improvised music such as Anthony Braxton, created his own computer programmes to drive improvising musical machines, and made numerous recordings himself as a performer. He’s a distinguished professor in the music faculty of Columbia University in New York, where he lives with his sound-artist wife Miya Masaoka and son Tadashi. He’s laden with honours, including a MacArthur Fellowship, and, increasingly, a composer of elaborate fully written-out “classical” scores, including an opera, and now the new Proms piece, intriguingly entitled Minds in Flux.