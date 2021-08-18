Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Scotland’s deficit doubled as pandemic saw spending increase and revenues fall

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19SBtx_0bV1UJfk00
Figures show that Scotland’s deficit has more than doubled to 22.4% of GDP (PA) (PA Archive)

Scotland’s deficit more than doubled to 22.4% of GDP in 2020/21, the highest yearly figure since the Government’s annual accounts began two decades ago.

Spending increased by 21% during the year, reflecting the impact of the pandemic, while average public spending per person also rose to £1,828 above the UK average.

The figures were revealed in the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) figures published by the Scottish Government.

These are the first figures which fully cover the coronavirus pandemic and the Government interventions around it, as last year’s report included only a few weeks from the start of the outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnoiK_0bV1UJfk00
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the figures are ‘not any indication’ of what life would be like in an independent Scotland (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Both the UK and Scottish deficits increased during the year, with the UK’s up by 11.6 percentage points and Scotland’s increasing 13.6 percentage points.

The report said: “This reflects the impact of Covid-19, which has seen falls in revenue, increased expenditure, and falls in GDP, all of which contribute to the increase in the deficit.”

Scotland’s 22.4% deficit is more than double last year’s and is the largest since the Gers figures began recording the data in 1998.

As well as the impact of coronavirus, the fiscal position was also affected by declining activity in the North Sea and a fall in oil prices.

This led to a drop in North Sea GDP of 40%.

Total public expenditure in Scotland during 2020/21, covering both Scottish and UK government spending and the rest of the public sector, was £99.2 billion.

This is equivalent to 9.1% of total UK public sector expenditure, or £18,144 per person – which is £1,828 per person greater than the UK average.

Politicians on either side of the independence debate clashed over the figures, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon insisting Scotland’s current fiscal position is not any indication of what life would be like if the country was to become independent.

She told the PA news agency: “Almost every country has a deficit and deficits that have grown and become massive over the course of the pandemic because, rightly, governments have chosen to support the economy and to support individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqrWd_0bV1UJfk00
The Conservatives said the UK Government’s furlough scheme had protected Scottish jobs and workers when businesses were forced to close (PA) (PA Archive)

“When we see spending increases in Scotland, that’s a good thing because it shows that that support has been there and it’s been provided to people and public services across the country.

“Having a deficit is not – self evidently – a barrier to any country in the world being independent.

“Independent countries manage their deficits but also independent countries make the most of their talents and their resources and their attributes to build strong, sustainable economies, and that is – I think – the future that Scotland should grasp.

“The fiscal position of Scotland now is a feature of how we’re governed within the UK, it is not any indication of what life would be like in an independent Scotland and there is no reason whatsoever that Scotland as an independent country wouldn’t have the same ability to succeed as countries across the world – many of whom, of course, have far fewer resources, and attributes than Scotland.”

Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “These statistics clearly highlight the significant economic impact of the pandemic.

“Scotland’s economy contracted by about 10% last year, which is in line with the performance of the UK economy.

“The pandemic has not only changed people’s lives but it has fundamentally shifted our fiscal landscape, with countries and markets around the world reassessing what represents a viable deficit.

“The Gers figures reflect Scotland’s position within the UK, under which 40% of spending and 70% of revenue income is reserved to the UK Government.

“The pandemic has clearly demonstrated the need for fiscal reform and that the Scottish Government’s financial powers are insufficient to deal with the new economic reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLWaA_0bV1UJfk00
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said the Scottish Government’s financial powers ‘are insufficient to deal with the new economic reality’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA) (PA Wire)

Murdo Fraser, the Scottish Conservative shadow Covid recovery secretary, said the figures show the extent of the UK Government’s support during the pandemic, such as the furlough scheme.

He said: “These new figures demonstrate the strength and security that we gain as part of the United Kingdom.

“In times of crisis, when a pandemic hits, Scottish jobs and public services are safer because we act together.

“The UK Government has delivered a war chest to fight Covid, back our NHS, and support Scotland’s economic recovery.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “These figures show how all of us in Scotland have benefitted from being part of a strong United Kingdom.

“Public spending in Scotland reached nearly £100 billion as we tackled the pandemic and protected lives and livelihoods.

“Unprecedented UK Government support has allowed us to treat patients, vaccinate people, protect a third of our workforce through furlough and issue crucial loans to more than 90,000 Scottish businesses.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Alister Jack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Deficits#Uk#The Scottish Government#Covid#The Uk Government#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Half cases in under 25s

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that an independent inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will be up and running by the end of the year. The latest daily figure of new Covid cases (4,323) is the "largest we have ever recorded in a single day", Ms Sturgeon says.
EconomyBBC

Scottish public spending deficit doubles to £36bn

Scotland's public spending deficit more than doubled to £36.3bn last year as spending increased and revenues fell due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Total spending by the Scottish and UK governments and other public bodies rose to £99.2bn as Scotland went into lockdown. Income from taxes fell to £62.8bn, leaving a...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

UK economy seen slowing sharply on record staff shortages

LONDON (Aug 23): Britain’s economy grew at the slowest pace since the height of lockdown in February, which purchasing managers blamed on staff shortages that left them unable to meet demand. IHS Markit said its survey showed a reading of 55.3 in August, well below the 58.7 predicted by economists....
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UK's Plus500 upbeat on annual revenue despite H1 profit fall

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Online trading platform Plus500 forecast annual revenue to be “significantly ahead” of analysts’ estimates while reporting a lower first-half profit on Tuesday, as trading levels normalised from record volumes in 2020. The London-listed firm, which also launched a share dealing platform earlier in the year, said...
Marketspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling: Significant PMI Miss Limits Rebound Scope vs. Euro and Dollar

Market rates at publication: GBP/EUR: 1.1640 | GBP/USD: 1.3652. The British Pound started the new week in decidedly mixed fashion amidst signs that the country's economic rebound slowed in August. The Flash PMI reading from IHS Markit showed a greater-than-expected slowdown in UK economic growth rates with the Services PMI...
AnimalsPhys.org

Scotland's beaver population doubles in three years, survey finds

The number of beavers in Scotland has more than doubled in the last three years, according to a new population survey. The survey, published by NatureScot in collaboration with experts including from the University of Exeter, found there to be around 1,000 beavers in Scotland, with their population now in a rapid expansion phase.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
EducationBBC

Covid in Scotland: 60 schools in NHS Highland area affected

NHS Highland has warned of a "large number of outbreaks" of Covid-19 in schools in its area. The health board, which covers the Highlands and Argyll and Bute, said about 60 schools had been affected so far. There have been more than 1,000 new cases in the local population in...
Economyatlantanews.net

German GDP grows stronger than expected at 1.6 pct in Q2

BERLIN, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- German gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 grew by 1.6 percent on the previous quarter after adjustment for price, seasonal and calendar variation, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday. Although Germany's economy grew 0.1 percentage points faster than...
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon won’t rule out more Covid restrictions as cases soar

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that she may reimpose Covid restrictions if Scots do not limit "unnecessary" contacts with other people after announcing a record high number of virus cases. The First Minister said people should "try to limit as far as possible" the number they meet as 4,323 new cases...
Economyaudacy.com

German economy grew 1.6% in 2nd quarter, revised upward

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's economy grew by 1.6% between April and June compared with the previous quarter, a slightly better showing than initially reported, official statistics showed Tuesday. The gain followed a decline of 2% in the first quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. In preliminary figures at the end...
Energy Industryyourmoney.com

SSE, E.ON and Scottish Power all hike standard energy prices

SSE is increasing the cost of its default tariff from £1,137 to £1,276 a year .The new price is just £1 below Ofgem’s energy price cap of £1,277 which will take effect from 1 October. E.ON and Scottish Power are both increasing their standard variable tariffs to £1,277 a year,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
newschain

Major energy suppliers confirm autumn price increases

Two more major energy suppliers have confirmed autumn price hikes for millions of households in line with Ofgem’s price cap increase. The price of both E.On and Scottish Power’s standard tariffs will jump by around £139 a year, the maximum allowed by regulator Ofgem from October 1. Earlier this month,...
IndustryPosted by
newschain

Manufacturers hit by record stock shortages as industry growth slows

UK manufacturers saw output growth for the past three months ease back from record highs as firms saw stock shortages strike record levels. The latest monthly industrial trends survey by the Confederation for British Industry (CBI) said activity was “strong” as order books remained “firm”. The survey of 262 major...
JobsPosted by
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon launches new green jobs academy

Nicola Sturgeon has launched a new academy designed to help people find green jobs and learn new skills. The Green Jobs Workforce Academy will list new jobs related to the net-zero economy on its website, including roles in renewable energy, construction and transport. It was launched by the First Minister...
EconomyUS News and World Report

German Private Sector Stays on Growth Path in August -PMI

BERLIN (Reuters) - Activity in Germany's manufacturing and services sectors expanded in August, a survey showed on Monday, pointing to recovering employment levels, strong demand and a rosier business outlook even though the pace of growth fell slightly. IHS Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed activity in the manufacturing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy