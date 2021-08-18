Man accused of crashing stolen police SUV, taking off into woods in Beaver County arrested

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested the man who they say stole a police cruiser, led officers on a chase and eluded capture in Independence Township for several hours Tuesday evening.

Shawnquez Redd was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m.

Police were looking for the armed and dangerous suspect after they say he stole a police cruiser, leading officers on a chase, before ditching the car.

The incident began as a crash in the Aliquippa area, before the suspect stole an Ambridge police cruiser.

Police said the suspect led them on a chase before abandoning the car in Independence Township.

©2021 Cox Media Group