Bentonville, AR

No deal: Bentonville School Board rejects two land offers

nwaonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTONVILLE -- The School Board on Tuesday declined two offers from developers for separate pieces of School District land. Superintendent Debbie Jones presented the offers to the board and explained the administration's recommendation to turn them down. She said she was following a board directive that every offer the administration receives to buy land be presented to the board, regardless of whether administrators favor it.

www.nwaonline.com

