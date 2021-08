Hearn is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener versus the Mariners, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports. Hearn has previously made three starts for the Rangers this season, but his most recent appearances have come in long relief of Spencer Howard. Rather than deploying the two in tandem, the Rangers will have both Hearn and Howard start games during the series against Seattle, with Howard taking the hill Thursday. Since Hearn worked four innings behind Howard in both of his past two outings, the former should be decently stretched out for starting duty as he steps back into the rotation. Drew Anderson lingers as a long-relief option if neither Hearn nor Howard are able to work deep into their respective starts this week.