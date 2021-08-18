DROPPING DAILY

Cancel
Manteca, CA

By DENNIS WYATT
Manteca Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s fifth largest reservoir — San Luis — is now at 16 percent of capacity. The nation’s largest off-stream reservoir with the ability to hold 2,041,000 million acre feet exists to divert excess winter and spring river flows headed for the Pacific Ocean. As such it underscores the fact the entire Central Valley, the southern Sierra, the North Bay, and the East Bay are in exceptional drought — the worst designation of the United States Department of Agriculture drought monitor.

