Three Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Benefit from Building Roads, Runways

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree infrastructure stocks to buy benefit from building roads and runways, among other colossal construction creations. The three infrastructure stocks to buy amid a government spending spree on roads, runways and other public works projects are not just affected by federal funding but local and state budgets, too. Local and state financial support can be just as critical as the outlook for federal infrastructure stimulus, according to BoA Global Research.

Industrystockinvestor.com

Four Construction Equipment Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Rev up Growth Engines

Four construction equipment infrastructure stocks to buy rev up growth engines for investors who expect government spending on public projects to receive a boost. The four construction equipment infrastructure stocks to buy feature both sellers and lessors of big machinery needed to build roads, bridges and power generation projects, as well as assist in agricultural and forestry initiatives. The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives, in a 220-212 vote on Aug. 24, approved a $3.5 trillion budget bill and locked in a vote by Sept. 27 on a Senate-passed $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill, halting an open dispute about the Democrats’ political agenda between 10 centrist lawmakers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among other party leaders.
EconomyMoney Morning

Buy This $4 Micro-Cap Stock Before the House Passes the Infrastructure Bill

Right now, everyone is talking about infrastructure stocks - and the folks who aren't talking about them are speculating on them, big-time. Mining companies, construction, steel and metals, and more; plenty of them have seen single- and double-digit gains since it became clear the U.S. Senate would pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and send it along to the House of Representatives, where it's expected to pass.
Science Now

The climate and health benefits from intensive building energy efficiency improvements

Intensive building energy efficiency improvements can reduce emissions from energy use, improving outdoor air quality and human health, but may also affect ventilation and indoor air quality. This study examines the effects of highly ambitious, yet feasible, building energy efficiency upgrades in the United States. Our energy efficiency scenarios, derived from the literature, lead to a 6 to 11% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and 18 to 25% reductions in particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions in 2050. These reductions are complementary with a carbon pricing policy on electricity. However, our results also point to the importance of mitigating indoor PM2.5 emissions, improving PM2.5 filtration, and evaluating ventilation-related policies. Even with no further ventilation improvements, we estimate that intensive energy efficiency scenarios could prevent 1800 to 3600 premature deaths per year across the United States in 2050. With further investments in indoor air quality, this can rise to 2900 to 5100.
Ohio Staterejournals.com

MAG Capital Partners buys three-building industrial portfolio in Ohio

Texas-based MAG Capital Partners, LLC, has acquired a three-building, 23.3-acre industrial portfolio through a long-term, sale-leaseback-structured transaction. The recently renovated 257,622-square-foot manufacturing campus at 150 E. Longview Ave. in Mansfield, Ohio, was previously owned by Nanogate North America, which produces design-oriented, multi-functional components and surfaces for many industries, including mobility, aviation, home appliances and medical.
PoliticsPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

Three Issues Infrastructure Funding Will Address

It's truly unfortunate that the literal backbone of America, our infrastructure, has been neglected for so long. Infrastructure problems affecting communities across the country have been put on the back burner since before the Great Recession. Our roads have suffered. The U.S. has been underfunding its roadway maintenance for years,...
StocksValueWalk

The Stock Market May Benefit From “Peace Dividend”

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the peace dividend, Louis Navellier wrote:. Q2 2021 13F Round-Up: Top Hedge Fund Equity Buys and Sells – Klarman, Pabrai, Greenlight And More. Below is our quarterly 13F roundup for high-profile hedge funds. The position data is based on...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Mawson Infrastructure Group Buys 17,352 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Mawson Infrastructure Group, a bitcoin mining infrastructure and management provider, has announced it purchased 17,352 ASIC bitcoin mining rigs from hardware maker Canaan. The successful deployment of all machines could increase Mawson's current hashrate capacity by 1,500 petahashes (PH). "Coupled with our extensive power infrastructure across the U.S. and Australia,...
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Boeing unveils ‘most advanced’ fighter jets ever

Boeing unveiled the newest iteration of its F-15 fighter airplanes Wednesday, describing the model as the “most advanced version of the jet ever manufactured” with more speed and range than any other fighter plane in the world. The airplane manufacturer developed the new planes – dubbed the F-15QA – in...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
MilitaryPosted by
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
Softwarethecentersquare.com

Lawmaker questions renewal of unemployment software

(The Center Square) – Despite 17 months of problems, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration renewed its contract with FAST Enterprises LLC for unemployment insurance software. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Michigan, millions of people lost their jobs and filed claims, spiking the unemployment rate to 22.7%. The wave of claims overwhelmed...
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.

