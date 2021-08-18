Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis Co. Judge Extends Halts On County Mask Mandate

klpw.com
 7 days ago

A St. Louis County judge is extending a temporary restraining order on the county mask mandate. The judge extended the order two days yesterday while imploring two lawyers from the state and the county to come up with a resolution to the issue. The ruling comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit contesting the mandate. Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Council voted again last night against a resolution to support a mask mandate. It was the third time the council rejected such a measure.

Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri attorney general seeks court order blocking school mask mandates

Mandates that require children, staff and faculty to wear masks in school to prevent spread of COVID-19 are next on Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s list of targets for lawsuits challenging local responses to the pandemic. On Tuesday, Schmitt filed a lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools alleging that the central Missouri...
Saint Louis, MOklpw.com

St. Louis Public Schools To Require COVID Vaccine For Workers

St. Louis Public Schools will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The St. Louis School Board passed the vaccine mandate unanimously at its meeting yesterday. As a result, staff members must be fully vaccinated by October 15th or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Anyone who remains unvaccinated and does not have a valid exemption will be subject to unpaid leave or discipline including termination. SLPS is one of the largest employers in the city with 34-hundred staffers.
Columbia, MOklpw.com

Missouri AG Sues To Ban Mask Mandates In Schools

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing to ban school districts from enforcing mask mandates. Schmitt filed a lawsuit yesterday that says a mask mandate on schoolchildren is arbitrary and capricious. It argues that children are at an extremely low risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19, are at a low risk for spreading the virus, and that masks are detrimental to their development. The suit names Columbia Public Schools and its officials as defendants.
Columbia, MOfox4kc.com

Missouri AG files class action lawsuit against school districts’ mask mandates

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a class action lawsuit against school districts who have mask mandates in place for students and staff. “Forcing schoolchildren to mask all day in school flies in the face of science, especially given children’s low risk of severe illness and death and their low risk of transmission. Additionally, forcing schoolchildren to mask all day could hinder critical development by eliminating facial cues and expressions,” Schmitt said.
Lawmesabitribune.com

St. Louis County Convictions

VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges. Evan John Fuhr, 27, Hoyt Lakes, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190. Sarah Michelle...
Saint Louis County, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Attorneys: Negotiations over St. Louis County mandate stall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys arguing over a mask mandate in St. Louis County have another day to reach a compromise after they told a judge Wednesday they were deadlocked during a previous …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Watch now: St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days explains stance on mask mandate

Chairwoman Rita Heard Days explains her stance on the mask mandate issued by County Executive Sam Page while speaking at a press conference outside the Lawrence K Roos County Government Building in Clayton on Tuesday, July 17, 2021. The press conference was held to introduce new proposed legislation called the “North County Health and Wellness Recovery Program”. Video by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

North St. Louis County Democrats urge Webb, Days to back masks

Aug. 13—ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two north St. Louis County councilwomen are facing criticism for voting against a countywide mask mandate this week, as some political leaders in their districts urge the council to reconsider the measure for the good of North County residents. First, on Wednesday, more than a...
Saint Louis County, MOstlpublicradio.org

St. Louis County Schools Will Require Masks Indoors

Most St. Louis County school districts will require students and staff to wear masks indoors this upcoming school year. There is no mask mandate in St. Louis County, but county school districts have decided to keep masks in the classroom. Only the Ferguson-Florissant School District has yet to make an announcement on its mask policy.
Saint Louis County, MNmesabitribune.com

St. Louis County now requiring face masks inside county buildings

Effective today, St. Louis County is requiring face masks to be worn inside all county buildings. This applies to all employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status, a news release from St. Louis County said. St. Louis County continues to experience substantial transmission of COVID-19. The CDC defines substantial transmission...

