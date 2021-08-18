St. Louis Co. Judge Extends Halts On County Mask Mandate

A St. Louis County judge is extending a temporary restraining order on the county mask mandate. The judge extended the order two days yesterday while imploring two lawyers from the state and the county to come up with a resolution to the issue. The ruling comes after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit contesting the mandate. Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Council voted again last night against a resolution to support a mask mandate. It was the third time the council rejected such a measure.