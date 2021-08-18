Cancel
Coffee County, GA

Local officials, property managers work together to prevent crime

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a meeting in July with business owners, city leaders and officials from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), GBI Gang Unit, Douglas Police Department, Douglas Marshal’s Office, Douglas Fire Department, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, and Coffee County Board of Education Police are working together with the managers from various apartment complexes and rental properties to find solutions to crime and gang related activities in Douglas and Coffee County. On Thursday, August 5, 2021, city officials, public safety officials, and property managers gathered at the Youth Center for a meeting to discuss issues and possible remedies to assist in alleviating crime and other public safety concerns at properties throughout Douglas.

