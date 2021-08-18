Crimson Spires – Review

Date your weapons and then fight with them in this satirical and poignant game. The concept of Boyfriend Dungeon is one of the better MadLibs-esque game ideas out there as it’s all about playing a dungeon crawler where you date your weapons. The setup is pure dating sim charm as your character is spending the summer in Verona Beach hoping to find “the one” despite never dating before the events of the game. The twist is that you’re mostly dating humans who can turn into weapons, and when they do, you journey into the dunj (the in-game world’s delightfully goofy slang term for dungeon) to slay monsters and make your romantic connection even stronger. Boyfriend Dungeon lands among being a jack of all trades and master of none, but it’s nevertheless an enjoyable experience from start to finish, even if it has a few noticeable misses.