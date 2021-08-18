Cancel
Crimson Spires – Review

By Ray Remigio
sirusgaming.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visual novel that’s thrilling at the start, Crimson Spires might get a bit slow once you’ve hit past a certain point in the story. But before that, a little background. You assume the role of FBI agent Erika Wright, and you’re on the road when you receive a call from Chief Morris about a crashed prisoner transfer vehicle with the Heartbreak Killer, August Flynn, going loose. What’s worse is that he’s missing, and there’s a trail of blood leading into a store. After a short dialogue, a fellow FBI agent joins you for the investigation, and it seemed to kick off pretty well. After some time you encounter August Flynn who holds the other FBI agent hostage. That is where the titular Crimson Spires start rising out of the ground, and also where the game truly begins. Do you dare explore and find out what lies inside the Contingency? Will more people’s heads explode when they breach the perimeter? Is the Contingency just a Feeding Pen?

