Wiregrass RN finds career opportunity as traveling nurse

Sean McConnell graduated from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in 2018 with his Associate of Science in Nursing Degree, and he started his first job at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton that October. On the surface, Sean is a Registered Nurse with less than 3 years of experience, but if you dig a little deeper, you will find in this short time in the profession has risen him to heights in which most nurses never dare dream.