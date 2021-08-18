Cancel
Petronas delivers its first carbon neutral LNG cargo

By Tan Siew Mung
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has completed the delivery of its maiden carbon neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to Japan's Shikoku Electric Power Co. The cargo was delivered from the Petronas LNG Complex (PLC) in Bintulu and was received yesterday at the Sakaide LNG terminal in...

