Georgia 4-H to offer three target sports coaches' training sessions

douglasnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin D. Tatum, County Extension Coordinator, Coffee County. Each year, Georgia 4-H offers a training for target sports coaches. The training is set to be two days, Friday and Saturday, with some online training to be done ahead of time. Trainings are offered for rifle, pistol, archery, and shotgun disciplines. This is a required training for any adult who would like to serve as a coach with any of the 4-H target sports programs.

