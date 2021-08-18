Microsoft will use an Ethereum-based tool to combat pirated content

We present new results and an algorithm for standard basis computations of a 0-dimensional ideal I in a power series ring or in the localization of a polynomial ring in finitely many variables over a field K. The algorithm provides a significant speed up if K is the quotient field of a Noetherian integral domain A, when coefficient swell occurs. The most important special cases are perhaps when A is the ring of integers resp. when A is a polynomial ring over some field in finitely many parameters. Given I as an ideal in the polynomial ring over A, we compute first a standard basis modulo a prime number p, resp. by specializing the parameter to a constant. We then use the "highest corner" of the specialized ideal to cut off high order terms from the polynomials during the standard basis computation over K to get the speed up. An important fact is that we can choose p as an arbitrary prime resp. as an arbitrary constant, not just a "lucky" resp. "random" one. Correctness of the algorithm will be deduced from a general semicontinuity theorem due to the first two authors. The computer algebra system Singular provides already the functionality to realize the algorithm and we present several examples illustrating its power.