Microsoft will use an Ethereum-based tool to combat pirated content

By Alexandru Poloboc
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft takes no chances when it comes to cybersecurity and makes plans for the future. The company said their new weapon is called Argus, and it provides a trustless security system. This system was developed with the help of researchers from Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon Universities. Basically, Argus allows piracy...

