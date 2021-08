Sunday’s London Derby at Arsenal was a great game where Chelsea didn’t make many mistakes and dominated most the of the contest. It was a nervy start for the Blues as the Gunners pressured them for a solid 10 minutes to start at the Emirates. However, it didn’t take long for Thomas Tuchel’s team to find the right rhythm to break down the opposition. Everyone played exceptionally well, and the win was well deserved. Although the score should have had a wider margin, two goals and a clean sheet against a cross-town rival is always a good day at the office.