Ilhan Omar responds to ‘hateful rhetoric’ by Fox News hosts about refugees: ‘Not surprising’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative (D-MN) appeared on The ReidOut Tuesday, where she responded to right-wing figures like hosts and pushing back against the United States accepting fleeing the Taliban. Carlson has even gone so far as to label the impending resettlement of refugees in the U.S. as an invasion. Omar came to the...

Immigrationmediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Calls Ilhan Omar ‘Living Proof That We Are Not Very Good at Resettling Refugees’: ‘She Became Worse’ Here

Tucker Carlson ended his Wednesday night monologue on Afghan refugees by going after Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. On Tuesday Omar called out the “hateful rhetoric” from Carlson and Laura Ingraham objecting to the U.S. welcoming refugees from Afghanistan, and remarked on MSNBC, “I know what it’s like to be a child in a family scrambling for safety in a war-torn country.”
Foreign Policymprnews.org

Rep. Ilhan Omar weighs in on Afghanistan and America’s role

Mass evacuation in Afghanistan continues after Taliban forces took control of the country earlier this week. The Pentagon says that U.S. military officers in Kabul are talking to Taliban commanders about making it easier for Afghans and Americans to enter the airport for evacuation flights. Lawmakers across the country must...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ilhan Omar calls out Fox for anti-refugee rhetoric on Afghanistan: ‘This is their playbook’

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has called out Fox News for what she called the network’s “hateful rhetoric” about refugees fleeing Afghanistan. The Democrat lawmaker appeared on The ReidOut on MSNBC and critiqued Fox hosts Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson. MSNBC host Joy Reid showed clips of the Fox anchors commenting on the potential of Afghan refugees settling in the US.
ImmigrationMic

Fox News wants to know whether the U.S. really needs to take in Afghan refugees (Spoiler: Yes)

This weekend, people around the world watched with horror as the Taliban swiftly advanced across Afghanistan. Following the capture of three provincial capital cities and the siege of Kabul, the national capital, many are desperate to leave the country. Which begs the question: Where will they go? Of course, Fox News wasted no time in spouting its usual xenophobia in exploring this question, going so far as to claim America will be "invaded" by Afghan refugees.
U.S. PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check update: Here's the relief money that's been approved so far

As many Americans continue to struggle financially while dealing with the impact of the delta variant, public support for a fourth stimulus check remains active. But the focus of Congress is on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package. There is still relief aid on the table this year and next, however, especially for parents.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Taliban urges women to stay home because some of their fighters ‘have not yet been trained’ not to hurt them

The Taliban has said women should stay at home to protect themselves from some of the insurgent group’s armed fighters, who are yet to be trained to not hurt or harass them. This call for women to not venture out was “temporary,” according to Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. Some experts, however, said a similar statement was used by them when they ruled the country before in 1996.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

‘Absolutely Not’ Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Says U.S Isn’t On Track To Get Americans Out Of Afghanistan Before Deadline

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to discuss the withdraw of U.S forces out of Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover of the country. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. And that’s based on discussions with people who are talking to folks on the ground. That’s based on briefings that we’ve had here, which you know, I’m not going to talk about in detail, but we are not on track. And the damage, the devastation to America’s role as a superpower to America’s ability to defend ourselves, to defend our allies, the damage is incalculable. If we have now gotten into a position where we are depending upon the Taliban, which they are our enemy, depending upon them, radical Islamic terrorists to secure, to — to provide for the safe travel and safe passage of U.S. citizens — and the fact that the president of the United States doesn’t understand that, the fact that our senior military leaders aren’t being absolutely direct and clear with him, the long damage to our interest, our security, to our armed forces of any message other than, we will get our people out, if you do not allow us to get our people out you will face consequences like you cannot imagine, and — and they will be severe, and they will be swift — that is the message that the Taliban ought to be receiving, and anything else is an abdication of American leadership and authority in the world.”
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.

